Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Music OTTs pay attention – listeners are now grooving to more regional songs

India's music streaming space is expected to grow to 600 million users in the next three years.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Regional music is becoming a vibrant and potent genre for the audio OTT market in India.

Given the rising popularity of Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam music across the country, India’s music streaming space is expected to grow to 600 million users in the next three years, buoyed by the surging interest in regional music consumption.

According to a recent report by Gaana, regional music accounted for more than one billion music streams in December 2019.

Currently, regional music accounts for more than 35 percent of the overall OTT music consumption. Of this, over 50 percent consumers of regional music hail from smaller cities.

Jas Manak’s Lehenga topped charts in 2019, crossing 115 million streams.

For Punjab and Haryana, regional artists like Jas Manak, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and B Praak saw more traction. Down south, Telangana favored Devi Sri Prasad, Sid Sriram and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

The significant rise in regional music consumption across the nation marks one of the biggest cultural shifts in perception of music in the past decade.

Established and emerging musical artists across the country have realised the growing importance of music streaming apps to reach their fans in the language of their preference.

India’s young music streaming population is embracing their respective cultures and are going back to their roots.

In fact, it is a trend now to have a playlist featuring music in multiple languages.

This is why music streaming platforms today are focused on regional music. Music OTTs are working closely with regional language artists.

Industry players are of the opinion that language could play a key role in the expansion of the fast-growing music industry.

Content in India is created in over 22 official languages, of which only 20 percent is in Hindi. This means that there is room for more languages to offer content.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 09:52 pm

tags #Entertainment

