Music label Saregama to change lyrics, title of Sunny Leone song ‘Madhuban’ after Madhya Pradesh minister’s warning

Hindu priests had asked actor Sunny Leone to apologise for the song. (Screengrab from video uploaded on Twitter by Saregama Music)

Music label Saregama said on Sunday that it will change the title and lyrics of a song featuring actor Sunny Leone, which has been criticised for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The video, titled Madhuban, shows Leone dancing to a song which is regarded as the depiction of the love between Lord Krishna and Radha. The video featuring Leone has been described as obscene by priests.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had told Leone and the song’s composers to take down the music video from social media platforms in three days or face action, according to PTI.

"Some vidharmis [heretics] are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments,” Mishra had said. “The video ‘Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji [music composers] to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them.”

After Mishra’s warning, Saregama issued a statement saying that it will make changes to the song.

"In light of recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and name of the song Madhuban,” the company tweeted on Sunday. “The new song will replace the old across all platforms over the next three days.”

Priests in Uttar Pradesh had on Saturday called for a ban on the music video. One of them had said that he will take the matter to court if the government does not act against Leone. He also asked the actor to apologise for the video.

(With inputs from PTI)