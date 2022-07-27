Music festival Lollapalooza to make India debut: Check dates, registration details

Iconic global music festival Lollapalooza is all set to make its India debut in January next year, the organisers announced Wednesday.

The two-day musical extravaganza will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, entertainment and ticketing platform Book My Show said in a media statement.

Book My Show said it will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents.

Ashish Hemrajani, founder and chief executive of Book My Show, said they were proud to bring the music festival to India.

"With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic," Hemrajani added.

The annual music festival Lollapalooza, which was launched in 1991, is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music and culture.

Perry Farrell, Founder, Lollapalooza, said they were excited about the India edition of Lollapalooza.

"The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East. Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited," he added.

This music festival carries the legacy of having changed the course of alternative-rock music on the global stage. From introducing genre-defining acts and artists to the world, making them household names, Lollapalooza is a melting pot of myriad genres comprising pop, rock, metal, punk rock and hip-hop as well as indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and techno, the release said.

Th e inaugral Lollapalooza India will be open to over 60,000 fans each day featuring four stages with over 20 hours of unforgettable live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally.

Registrations for the India edition will be live on lollaindia.com starting today until July 31. Limited early bird tickets for pre-registered users go live on August 1, which starts from Rs 7,000.

According to the press release, the star-studded artist line-up for the first-ever India edition of the festival will be announced later this year.