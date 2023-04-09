 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Murder Mystery 2: Indian elephant, Indian Maharaja, Indian wedding

Manik Sharma
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

The comparatively sober and upwardly mobile Indian deserves to have their story told on the global stage; stories about people who are into other things beside lavish and laughably bloated weddings.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery 2.

In the recently released Bablyon (BookmyShow Stream), a carriage driver is left aghast after he discovers that the load he is meant to carry is actually an elephant. “Who do you think I am, a maharaja?” he screams in denial. Over in Netflix’s recently released Murder Mystery 2, a Maharaja’s (Adeel Akhtar) suspected murder takes centre-stage after a lavish, typically thunderous Indian-style wedding. Both films reference the idea of an Indian monarch, glamorous and regal enough to domesticate an elephant. It’s a return or possibly the latest echo of the west’s imagination of Indian characters that seem to oscillate between the extremes of audacious kingship or hapless penury.

Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding turned Indian weddings into a sort of chimera, the rigid yet colourful theatrics of which have been obsessed over since by the west. But rarely have they been evaluated for sociological implications. The colours, the vibrancy, the loudness of it all, after all masks a gendered and sexist approach to acquiring and manufacturing marital bliss. It’s something Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking has perhaps, unwittingly, captured for the world. More intriguing in this context, however, is Murder Mystery’s portrayal of an entitled Maharaja, who raps rather than speaking, leaks money like an unplumbed garage drain and deals in excesses like having said elephant wear a diaper. In Babylon, by the way, the elephant relieves himself over a couple of handymen. This fascination with Indian marriages, of which royalty is a cultural axiom, isn’t new.

In an episode from the final season of Seinfeld, set entirely in a make-believe India, a desi marriage becomes the scene of a told-in-reverse mystery that unravels with the groom being exposed for infidelity. The flashback to this arbitrary place in India is, of course, underlined by a seemingly well-decorated elephant honking and strutting across the scenery. “It’s 120 degrees here,” George says at one point, underlining the disdain this sort of characterization has for the place it is set in. Fast forward to Anil Kapoor’s cameo in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and the ornamental, raja-like luxury evokes a sense of depravity.