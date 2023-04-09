Murder Mystery 2: Indian elephant, Indian Maharaja, Indian wedding

In the recently released Bablyon (BookmyShow Stream), a carriage driver is left aghast after he discovers that the load he is meant to carry is actually an elephant. “Who do you think I am, a maharaja?” he screams in denial. Over in Netflix’s recently released Murder Mystery 2, a Maharaja’s (Adeel Akhtar) suspected murder takes centre-stage after a lavish, typically thunderous Indian-style wedding. Both films reference the idea of an Indian monarch, glamorous and regal enough to domesticate an elephant. It’s a return or possibly the latest echo of the west’s imagination of Indian characters that seem to oscillate between the extremes of audacious kingship or hapless penury.

Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding turned Indian weddings into a sort of chimera, the rigid yet colourful theatrics of which have been obsessed over since by the west. But rarely have they been evaluated for sociological implications. The colours, the vibrancy, the loudness of it all, after all masks a gendered and sexist approach to acquiring and manufacturing marital bliss. It’s something Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking has perhaps, unwittingly, captured for the world. More intriguing in this context, however, is Murder Mystery’s portrayal of an entitled Maharaja, who raps rather than speaking, leaks money like an unplumbed garage drain and deals in excesses like having said elephant wear a diaper. In Babylon, by the way, the elephant relieves himself over a couple of handymen. This fascination with Indian marriages, of which royalty is a cultural axiom, isn’t new.

In an episode from the final season of Seinfeld, set entirely in a make-believe India, a desi marriage becomes the scene of a told-in-reverse mystery that unravels with the groom being exposed for infidelity. The flashback to this arbitrary place in India is, of course, underlined by a seemingly well-decorated elephant honking and strutting across the scenery. “It’s 120 degrees here,” George says at one point, underlining the disdain this sort of characterization has for the place it is set in. Fast forward to Anil Kapoor’s cameo in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and the ornamental, raja-like luxury evokes a sense of depravity.

The west's obsession with Indian royalty can of course be traced to history. Not for no reason is this curiosity fed by temptation and self-indulgence. To a young India, it's royal exports were after all symbols of grandeur. The hotly debated ownership of the Kohinoor overlaps with Duleep Singh, the last of the Sikh rajas and a prisoner of the British state. Bhupinder Singh's riches - the Patiala necklace especially - is a thing of fashion folklore. Indian royalty has recently become reclusive for the sake of fitting in, but they remain, evidentially, relevant in the eyes of the west. Interestingly, the only contrast to this portrayal of obscene entitlement is choking poverty. From Roland Joffe's sentimental City of Joy to Garth Davis' Lion through the Oscar-hit Slumdog Millionaire, the Indian identity seems entwined with the abrasive nature of the country's socio-economic realities. As opposed to the gallantry of the big fat Indian wedding, of the Maharajas' affluence, this portrayal reeks of the white saviour trope where the white man behind the camera or in front sets out to rescue a ramshackle society from itself. Poverty, here functions like capitalist perversion; miming the lesser privileged, not for stories, but for their circumstances. There is also an inherent bias here, looking away from the white man's burden of ensuring inequality not only continues to prevail, but also become his or her bargaining chip in terms of dictating culture around the world. It's probably why rich white tech monarchs from America's Silicon Valley, are romanticised as geniuses while African Americans, Hispanics or the countless Indian faces driving the global tech revolution must wait in line to be seen.

Eight films to revisit as Punjab sees separatist politics rear its ugly head again Between these wildly distinct images of reckless wealth and meagre means, there is probably a semblance of reason as well. The upper 1 percent and the rest continue to grow apart at an alarming rate, ensuring that only the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, make for news. Consequently, most Indian stories seem to either be born in inaccessible palaces, or unavoidable chawls. The middle is nowhere to be seen; specifically, the rest of India that is quietly plucking away at life, willing itself towards a better day. There is something reassuring about this India’s honesty, its dogged commitment to continue to hang on to the ropes of life every time it punches you back into the rink. It’s not as scandalous, or self-deprecatory but this mannered, comparatively sober and upwardly mobile Indian deserves to have his or her story told on the global stage as well. Stories about people who are into other things beside lavish and laughably bloated weddings. People who are waiting to be discovered should the western narrator be willing to read the paper and not the tabloid.

Manik Sharma is an independent entertainment journalist. Views expressed are personal.