Mumbai rains impact films as theatres cut number of shows due to low footfall

Rains have dampened the sentiment of cine-goers in Mumbai, as many theatres have stopped running morning shows in the city. Employees at cinema halls have been unable to reach work due to the heavy downpour.

In addition, residents have been asked to stay indoors and a public holiday has been declared in Mumbai, Mumbai suburban and Thane.

The city, which has recorded the heaviest downpour in the last 10 years, has once again come to a standstill due to rains.

Talking to Moneycontrol, a south Bombay resident said a few theatres at Nariman Point are not running any shows. “I went to book tickets for Article 15. However, I was told there are no shows available,” she said.

Theatres are, however, telling movie-goers the reason behind the no-shows on Tuesday was technical issues.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst and editor of Complete Cinema, Atul Mohan, said, “South Bombay is the business hub and some properties are located in commercial zones. Now with heavy rains, people are not venturing out or because of public holiday declared, these properties may witness very less attendance.”

Concurring with Mohan is Miraj Cinemas MD Amit Sharma, who said while there was no impact on July 1, “with colleges and schools shut today, films may see some impact”.

This will be important as the college crowd is one that throngs the morning shows. On weekdays, it is the evening shows that see more turnout, and it helps if a film is seeing significant turnout for morning shows during weekdays. This is considered a positive sign for the film

Films like Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh are seeing occupancy in the range of 58 to 64 percent. Each day the two films are adding strong numbers to their overall revenue. However, with one day seeing low turnout, the films too will lose profit.

While Article 15 is maintaining its hold in key metros, even Mumbai, despite torrential rains and has earned Rs 24 crore in four days, Kabir Singh is close to scoring a double century and currently stands at Rs 190 crore.

Mumbai, which is considered the biggest circuit for Hindi films, is expecting heavy rainfall in the next two days. And if the situation worsens, the losses for the film industry could escalate.