Mumbai Police response to Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma visuals of no-helmet rides

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma riding pillion without helmets. (Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram and @T_Investor_/Twitter)

Mumbai Police has responded to social media users who flagged Bollywood celebrities - legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and actor-producer Anushka Sharma - for violating traffic rules, days after both actors were seen riding pillion on bikes without wearing helmets, sparking concerns among their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan, known for his iconic roles and immense contribution to the Indian film industry, shared a photo on Instagram days ago wherein he expressed his gratitude to an unknown bike rider who helped him reach his work location on time and avoid traffic jams. However, what caught the attention of netizens was the fact that neither Bachchan nor the rider was wearing a helmet.



Soon after, Anushka Sharma was caught in a similar situation. A video surfaced online showing her hopping on a bike with her bodyguard to avoid a roadblock. Just like Bachchan, Sharma was seen without a helmet during the ride. Her bodyguard was also not wearing one.



#AnushkaSharma ditches the car and takes a bike ride to travel in the city! pic.twitter.com/jUwiCsyhbJ — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) May 15, 2023

Twitter users promptly tagged the official Mumbai Police social media accounts, sharing the photos and videos of the actors violating traffic safety regulations. The Mumbai Police, known for their proactive approach on social media, responded to the users, stating, "We have shared this with the traffic branch."

While Mumbai Police has acknowledged the matter and assured the public that it has been brought to the attention of the traffic branch, the branch itself has not yet made any public statements or issued any official tweets regarding the violations.

The Mumbai Police have fined several Bollywood celebrities in the past for violating traffic rules and not wearing helmets. Actors Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kemmu and Sara Ali Khan were fined by the Mumbai Police for not wearing helmets while taking bike rides.