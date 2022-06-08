Ms Marvel review: Iman Vellani steps up as the first South Asian female superhero in the MCU

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, and she debuts in the limited series Ms Marvel, which dropped on Disney + Hotstar on June 8. A teenager from a dogged and close-knit Muslim family in Jersey City—still catalysed to shame and angst by the post-Partition trauma of their lineage—launched as a comic book in 2013. The young Marvel superhero, an obsessive Avengers and Captain Marvel fan in her humble and messy origin story, has soared as young Marvel superheroes have started gaining momentum in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)—the other Young Avengers being Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), the Maximoff twins (WandaVision), Elijah Bradley (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Kid Loki (Loki), and America Chavez (Multiverse of Madness).

In the comics, Kamala belongs to a different group of young superheroes called the Champions, and her powers are an amalgamation of other Marvel heroes that have come before her: She stretches her limbs like Mr Fantastic, shrinks or enlarges her body like Ant-Man, and has a healing factor like Wolverine, which essentially allows her to heal from any wound. She also shape-shifts in the books, into inanimate objects or other people; she once transforms herself into her idol, Captain Marvel. It is only in the course of nine years that Kamala realises that her shape-shifting adventures weaken her other powers, and masters other gifts to become a hero on her own terms.

(from left) Yasmeen Fletcher, Matthew Lintz, and Iman Vellani in 'Ms Marvel'. (Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022)

Phase 4 is firmly on ground in Ms Marvel, the screen version, written by Bisha K. Ali. Once a data scientist born to British-Pakistani parents, Ali became a stand-up comedian and screenwriter with two major writing credits: The British mini-series Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019) co-produced by Mindy Kaling based on the 1994 film, and a co-writer on Loki (2021), another MCU series on Disney + Hotstar.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Ali herself choose to begin from where the comics began—Kamala as a superhero on her own terms. The similarities to most other Marvel heroes are gone. She can stretch her limbs, to the rescue of humanity.

Disney + Hotstar shared the first two episodes with critics (a new episode drops every Wednesday) and by the end of the second, Kamala is on somewhat firm footing as to how she can use her powers. But what’s clear is that the creators are as invested in the very human history of her existence—her dissonant identities as a second generation Pakistani-Muslim immigrant, a misfit and a nerd both at her New Jersey high school as well as in her family of four (mother Muneeba played by Zenobia Shroff, father Yusuf played by Mohan Kapoor and brother Aamir by Saagar Shaikh)—as setting up a “cosmic” (a word Kamala often uses) superhero arc for Kamala.

Kamala’s life revolves around her two friends—Bruno (Matt Lintz), a white boy at home with Pakistani curries and Eid gear, and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher), a conscientious, politically-charged teen who runs for the top post in her community’s mosque board—by her side. She is busy creating Avengers fan-fiction on her modest social media page on weekends. An AvengerCon (is that an idea for the uptake in the real world?), which she attends in a Captain Marvel-inspired costume and a mysterious family heirloom bracelet without her conservative mother knowing, is her birth as a superhero. She stretches her hand and layers of crystalline blue and purple breezes all over her, reminiscent of Captain Marvel’s neon aura, and she becomes the event’s centre of attention, alerting the city’s police force. She also meets Kamran (Rish Shah), a dude—and his car—she is moony about. Kamran and she bond over Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) love. Like a real SRK fan and true to her character as the one with a different grain, she prefers Shah Rukh of Baazigar over Shah Rukh of DDLJ. Meanwhile it is revealed that the family’s history, dating back to the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, has a mysterious character who was lost in the mass migration chaos of that time and Kamala seems to believe the bracelet which endows her with the superpower has some connection to the lost lady.

Ms Marvel is as riotously imaginative and playful as its protagonist. Text messages and social media posts dance and pop on backgrounds like walls, street corners and furniture. The music has some funky reinventions of Bollywood tunes. Overall, it’s obvious the creators are excited about creating a contemporary, post-BLM South Asian experience in America—and they largely nail the authenticity of this universe. The cast takes on the basic adrenaline vibe of the show, with histrionics similar to the Bollywood idiom. The small racist digs that Muslims face in the US are not shocking anymore; it is just entrenched. Ms Marvel also looks inward into the community it creates—patriarchy isn’t a smashed relic in mosque boards of North America. Everything has an exaggerated feel, but in the first two episodes, it rarely feels inauthentic.

Vellani, who has confessed to being a Ms Marvel and Captain Marvel fan in interviews leading up to the release of the show on Disney + in the US, is the throbbing heart of the show. She embodies the awkwardness, thrills and fears of the troubled regular kid destined to be extraordinary to mostly realistic effect. She does, as her overbearing, over-involved mother, a South Asian staple in movies, warns, “come from a long line of fantasising dreamers.” Will Kamala’s lineage and her purpose in the world she inhabits have a link? The six episodes will reveal over the next few Wednesdays.

For MCU, Ms Marvel is like an index of what’s to come. The milieu to which Kamala belongs is acutely attuned to masked vigilantes destroying worlds and civilisations on screen, still wrapping their minds around the Avenger’s defeat of Thanos in Avengers: The Endgame (2019). The world goes on, Ms Marvel seems to suggest. Marvel is aware that the MCU has become complex, even knotty and messy in a narrative sense, and the way forward could be to invest enough energy into the very saleable, Spiderman-inspired idea of an ordinary kid becoming something momentous and sweeping. Kamala is poised to soar in the MCU, with The Marvels releasing in July this year, where it could even be a meta bonding of Kamala and her hero Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel.