English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Farhan Akhtar to appear in Marvel's new superhero series

    Disney+ show 'Ms Marvel', the first featuring a Muslim superhero, will be the first Hollywood project for Farhan Akhtar.

    PTI
    May 07, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    The details of Farhan Akhtar’s character in Ms Marvel have not been revealed yet.

    The details of Farhan Akhtar’s character in Ms Marvel have not been revealed yet.

    Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will be making an appearance in Ms Marvel, the first Muslim superhero series from Marvel Studios. According to Deadline, the details of his character have been kept under wraps, even though it is said to be a guest appearance.

    The Disney+ show will be the first Hollywood project for Akhtar, who is known for starring in hits like Rock On!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dil Dhadakne Do.

    Akhtar has also directed critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don.

    Ms Marvel which comes from the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim-American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

    "Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU). Yet Kamala feels she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets superpowers like her idols," the official plotline read.

    Close

    Related stories

    Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category, and Meera Menon, who has worked on shows like The Walking Dead, have directed the episodes of the series.

    Bisha K Ali, a scribe and stand-up comic known for her personal-political comedy, serves as head writer on the project. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

    Ms Marvel will premiere on June 8 on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar, where it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Farhan Akhtar #Marvel #Marvel Cinematic Universe
    first published: May 7, 2022 12:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.