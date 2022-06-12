Ms Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah: 'Making a big Bollywood movie one day... that would be great'

Moroccan-origin Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah met on the first day at film school and hit it off instantly because, as the two friends recall, all the other students in their class were white. They shook up Hollywood two years ago as directors of Bad Boys for Life, which took $420 million at the box office.

Adil and Bilall are directors of the first and last episodes of Ms Marvel, the first with a Muslim superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week.

Adil El Arbi

Signed to direct another superhero film, this time Batgirl from DC Comics, the young filmmakers were at the Cannes film festival last month for the midnight premiere of their new film, Rebel, an indictment of ISIS in the story of two Belgian-Moroccan brothers sucked into the civil war in Syria.

In an interview, the directors talked about how they cast Farhan Akhtar in Ms Marvel and their dream of making an action movie in Bollywood. Excerpts:

How important was it to you to tell the story of Kamala Khan, the first Muslim superhero, in Ms Marvel?

Adil: For us it was a very personal project. At one level obviously it is about kids, these are young people and it is Marvel and Disney. On the other, you are in the head of that girl, who is a 15-year-old Muslim, Pakistani, American. So she is in between two worlds. She is not 100 percent American, like in high school she doesn't feel all right. Put her in Pakistan and she is, "Oh, I am too American to be a Pakistani."

Bilall: It is the same for us. We are Muslims, Belgians, but Moroccans. So we are not 100 percent Belgians or Moroccans. You drop us in Morocco, it is like, we are too Belgian for Moroccans. That is why the story kind of relates to us. Kamala Khan being a superhero is also a human. So she is in between the normal human world and the superhero world and not really belonging to both. That is why we are trying to tell that story. She is trying to find her identity and what it means to have this powers. That is the Marvel version of a Muslim teenage girl.

You have cast Farhan Akhtar in a later episode of 'Ms Marvel'. How did that happen?

Adil: Farhan is a wonderful actor and director. We both like him and his works. We talked to him before casting him in the series.

Did you watch a lot of Hindi films growing up?

Adil: Yes, we watched many Bollywood movies, Shah Rukh Khan films. For us Bollywood is also a form of expression. If you want to make a musical, you can't go around having that homage to that genre. Because that is what Bollywood is. It targets a wide audience to tell difficult things. One day making a Bollywood movie, inshallah, that would be great. We want to make a big action movie in India.

What are the pros and cons of being Adil and Bilall, two successful Moroccan-origin filmmakers making big movies in Hollywood?

Adil: We started out as Moroccan filmmakers in Belgium. There were not a lot of Moroccan filmmakers and we were telling stories that were never told before. I think that is our strength. On the other hand we are independent filmmakers, we didn't have experience with big cameras and big studios. Step by step we are learning to try to make movies in these two different worlds, the studios in the Hollywood system with $100 million movies and at the same time not only make this kind of movies but also come back and make independent movies.

Bilall: I think that is the kind of balance we want to do in our careers that we can go from big Hollywood movies to small movies and never lose our roots.

Is there a strategy both of you use while working together, directing movies together?

Adil: Sometimes it is complex how I do one part of the things and he would do the other. Sometimes he is with the camera and I am with the actors. Some other times he is setting up all the shots and I go with the actors and direct them.

Bilall: At the start of a project, script-wise, Adil is really on it, and I would, let us say, focus more on the post-production.

Your new film, 'Rebel', had its world premiere at the Cannes film festival last month. It deals with radicalisation of Muslim youth by ISIS, which is a controversial subject in the world today.

Adil: A lot of people we know went to Syria to fight. It happened close to us. Because we are Muslims and Moroccans from Belgium, to see this - young people going over there - and see all what happened after they went there and ended up in ISIS or a terrorist organisation is difficult. And they came back to Europe to do (terror) attacks, so all of this is close and you felt the urge to tell the story in the most authentic way. Sometimes when you feel scared, that is why you feel like, "Okay, maybe we need to do it."

We are very inspired by movies of Spike Lee or Oliver Stone when he did Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July and JFK. Very controversial movies, but like a point of view that needed to be told because life is controversial and complex. We felt that there has never been a movie that goes deep into how ISIS really works. Usually these stories stay on the surface. Somebody becomes radicalised and goes to join ISIS. Then there is this organisation, that is it, it is easy. But actually it is more complex than that.

Bilall: Rebel is for us like Platoon was the Vietnam war for Oliver Stone. This was our war and we needed to tell what happened. Hopefully a younger generation can watch the movie as a cautionary tale like this will never happen again.

Bilall Fallah

Do you fear a backlash?

Adil: We knew there was going to be a lot of backlash. We felt a kind of responsibility that we needed to tell the story. There were terror attacks in Brussels, near where we lived, and it is like the war of our generation. If we don't tell it, who is going to tell it then.

You use rap music as a form of expression in Rebel. How important was music in telling the story of radicalisation of two brothers?

Adil: We tried to make a movie with all the genres that have inspired us. But also try to form an expression. Sometimes the stories are so difficult to express, the complexities of hardships and emotions. Music transcends all of that. Music and dance can touch you on a poetic level that can tell so much in a short amount of time. It seemed appropriate to do that with music.

Bilall: Of course, we are Moroccans, we have Arab culture and music is so important in Arab culture, the poetry, Islamic poetry, the lyricism. ISIS was against music, against musical instruments. against female voices. So it seemed appropriate if you do a movie that is an indictment of ISIS, it should be a musical drama. Rap music is a natural charm of the expression of these people from their struggles. The main actor in Rebel is a rap performer from Molenbeek. So it was appropriate to use rap and poetic Arabic lyricism to tell that story.

A still from 'Rebel', which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.