MS Dhoni's film production house, Dhoni Entertainment, forays into Tamil film production

Oct 24, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST

Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of the production house, a release said.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi’s film production house is all set to foray into the Tamil movie industry.

Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of the production house, a release said.

It will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also authored ”Atharva – The Origin,” a new age graphic novel. The cast and crew of the film will be announced shortly. ”Conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the family entertainer will start rolling soon,” it added.

"From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer…” Thamilmani was quoted as saying.

Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is in talks with multiple filmmakers and script writers to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more, it added.

