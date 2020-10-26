MS Dhoni most innovative, Amitabh Bachchan most-trusted celebrity, says report

Virat Kohli is India's most trendy, Amitabh Bachchan is most trusted and cricketer MS Dhoni is the most innovative celebrity.

According to TIARA research report on celebrities as human brands by Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), MS Dhoni is India’s most innovative with a TIARA rating of 59.7.

When it comes to most trusted celebrity brand, Amitabh Bachchan is on top of the list with a score of 88, followed by Akshay Kumar who has a score of 86.8 and Deepika Padukone who has a score of 82.8.

TIARA, an acronym for trust, identify, attractive, respect and appeal, is a study which uses research data across 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors.

For the TIARA report, 60,000 respondents across 23 Indian cities were surveyed.

In addition, as many as 180 celebrities, 69 from Bollywood, 67 from television and 37 from sports were analysed for the report.

“We have used 64 active attributes in the analysis of every single celebrity. Totally, there are over 100 data points that have been used in the analysis," said chief mentor, IIHB.

The report found that shuttler Saina Nehwal is the most reliable celebrity brand with a TIARA rating of 69, followed by actor Anil Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone is India’s most glamorous with a top score of 60.3, followed by Priyanka Chopra who has a score of 57.7 and Ranbir Kapoor who has a score of 52.4.

Vikrant Massey who stars in the recent Bollywood venture Ginny weds Sunny, is rated as India’s most progressive with a score of 59. Actress Mouni Roy ranks second with a score of 58.3, followed by Ayushmann Khurrana who has a score of 54.1.

Along with being most glamourous, Padukone is India’s most beautiful. She has a score of 59.9 on the TIARA ratings. She is ahead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has a score of 45.0. From the television industry, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has a score of 39.1.