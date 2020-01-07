Movies most loved in South on television, Telugu tops charts in consumption

For every Indian broadcaster who is focusing on movies, southern states are vital markets. After all, both production and consumption of films are on a large scale down South.

South's tryst with movies

Movies are important for television networks as the category is considered the largest contributor to television viewership at 30 percent, followed by drama/soaps at 25 percent, according to data by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council).

In the movie space, southern languages play a major role as they contribute to 42 percent viewership from 23 percent airtime on television.

The combined run time of movies on the small screen between November 2018 to October 2019 was 859,000 hours.

And movies originating from south clocked 135 billion hours of viewing minutes annually which is 2.6 billion hours per week on an average.

The per capita per annum consumption of regional movies range from 415 hours in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana to 206 in Karnataka during the above mentioned period.

Telugu tops the chart in terms of consumption with 415 hours which roughly translated into two to three movies weekly per person on an average with a television owning population of 86 million. Telugu is followed by Tamil and Malayalam at 293 hours and 244 hours with TV owning population of 78 million and 31 million respectively.

On the other hand, Hindi movies in HSM (Hindi Speaking Market) clocked 125 hours of per capita per annum consumption. Yet, Hindi language movies contribute the most both in terms of supply at 23 percent of total movies duration telecast as well as consumption at 31 percent of total movies viewership. But this is due to the fairly large footprint and reach of Hindi movies.

Giving a tough fight are the four south languages as their combined strength is higher on both counts, clocking 32 percent of total movies duration telecast and 35 percent of total movies viewership.

South viewership is different

So, why is south viewership different when it comes to movie consumption?

Some of the factors leading to more movie consumption in southern languages include average daily tune-ins in each of the southern states is higher than the national average. Plus, out of 26,143 total unique (movie) titles almost half of the titles at 12,429 were aired from the four south languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada). Also, regional language viewership share is highest in the southern states.

In addition, out of the total 193 channels that telecast movies on television, more than half, 104, belong to the four south languages.

Between November 2018 to October 2019, Telugu movies clocked from a minimum of 147 billion to a maximum of 192 billion viewing minutes.

As for Tamil movies, they clocked from a minimum of 87 billion to a maximum of 143 billion viewing minutes during the same period.

Kannada movies clocked from a minimum of 60 billion to a maximum of 73 billion viewing minutes.

And Malayalam movies clocked from a minimum of 29 billion to a maximum of 47 billion viewing minutes, peaking during Vishu and Onam months.

Premium south audience

According to data by PrimaVU, a product launched by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council which is aimed at measuring viewership from premium homes, movies hold seven percent of the pie out of total viewing minutes among premium audiences in south.