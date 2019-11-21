Most searched Indian celebrities abroad | Late Madhubala and Amrish Puri are still hot favourites

According to data by SEMrush, a SaaS company, Priyanka Chopra is the most internationally searched Indian celebrity, followed by Salman Khan. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/10 From October 2018 to 2019, Priyanka Chopra has been the most internationally searched Indian celebrity. Here's are some of the Indian stars that fans searched the most during the period, according to a global study by SEMrush. (Image: @priyankachopra) 2/10 Priyanka Chopra | The most searches for Chopra were made in December 2018. She was searched 13.6 million times during the month. Chopra leads the race with a monthly search volume of over 4.2 million. (Image: @priyankachopra) 3/10 Salman Khan | Among the top-most internationally searched Indian celebrities, 1.83 million online searches were made for Khan. The highest search for the Dabangg star in a single month did not exceed 2.74 million. He has over 2 million monthly searches. (Image: @BeingSalmanKhan) 4/10 Madhubala | The late actress is the sixth most eminent actress with 1.3 million monthly global searches. (Image: @Galina_FanMD) 5/10 Amrish Puri | Another surprising name from Bollywood is the infamous late Amrish Puri. He was searched on an average of 1.7 million times. Names of Madhubala and Amrish Puri show that audiences continue to remember veteran actors. (Image: @RajkummarRao) 6/10 Sunny Leone | The study was bifurcated in two segments -- actors and actresses. Along with Priyanka Chopra, the other leading lady with the most searches is Leone. She has over 3 million global searches. (Image: @SunnyLeone) 7/10 Deepika Padukone | The Padmaavat star is third on the list of most searches for Indian actresses with 1.8 million global searches. (Image: @MadameTussauds) 8/10 Shah Rukh Khan | Khan is among the top three most popular actors who was searched on a monthly average of 1.7 million times. (Image: @iamsrk) 9/10 Amitabh Bachchan | The Kaun Banega Crorepati host occupied the seventh spot on the list of male actors, with a monthly search average of 720,000. (Image: @SrBachchan) 10/10 Other prominent names on the search list of international stars include Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. (Image: @RanveerOfficial) First Published on Nov 21, 2019 07:59 am