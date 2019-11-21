App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 07:59 AM IST
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most searched Indian celebrities abroad | Late Madhubala and Amrish Puri are still hot favourites

According to data by SEMrush, a SaaS company, Priyanka Chopra is the most internationally searched Indian celebrity, followed by Salman Khan.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
In October 2019, Priyanka Chopra was the most internationally searched Indian celebrity who was searched 2.74 million times, according to SEMrush's global study on popularity of Indian actors and actresses across boundaries. Image: @priyankachopra
From October 2018 to 2019, Priyanka Chopra has been the most internationally searched Indian celebrity. Here's are some of the Indian stars that fans searched the most during the period, according to a global study by SEMrush. (Image: @priyankachopra)

The most searches for Priyanka Chopra were made in December 2018. She was searched 13.6 million times that month. Priyanka Chopra is leading the race with a monthly search volume of more than 4.2 million. Image: @priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra | The most searches for Chopra were made in December 2018. She was searched 13.6 million times during the month. Chopra leads the race with a monthly search volume of over 4.2 million. (Image: @priyankachopra)

Among the topmost internationally searched Indian celebrities, Salman Khan came second who was searched 1.83 million times. Searches for Salman Khan in a single month did not exceed 2.74 million. Salman Khan has over two million monthly searches. Image: @BeingSalmanKhan
Salman Khan | Among the top-most internationally searched Indian celebrities, 1.83 million online searches were made for Khan. The highest search for the Dabangg star in a single month did not exceed 2.74 million. He has over 2 million monthly searches. (Image: @BeingSalmanKhan)

Actress Madhubala also made it to the list who is the sixth most eminent actress with 1.3 million monthly global searches. Image: @Galina_FanMD
Madhubala | The late actress is the sixth most eminent actress with 1.3 million monthly global searches. (Image: @Galina_FanMD)

Another surpising name is of Bolywood's famous villain Amrish Puri who was searched on an average of 1.7 million times. Names of Madhubala and Amrish Puri show that audiences remember veteran Indian actors as much as they search the celebrities with an active career. Image: @RajkummarRao
Amrish Puri | Another surprising name from Bollywood is the infamous late Amrish Puri. He was searched on an average of 1.7 million times. Names of Madhubala and Amrish Puri show that audiences continue to remember veteran actors. (Image: @RajkummarRao)

The study has two segments bifurcated into Indian actors and actresses. Along with Priyanka Chopra, the other leading lady is Sunny Leone who is second on the list with 3 million global searches. Image: @SunnyLeone
Sunny Leone | The study was bifurcated in two segments -- actors and actresses. Along with Priyanka Chopra, the other leading lady with the most searches is Leone. She has over 3 million global searches. (Image: @SunnyLeone)

Deepika Padukone is third in the list amid actresses with 1.8 million global searches. Image: @MadameTussauds
Deepika Padukone | The Padmaavat star is third on the list of most searches for Indian actresses with 1.8 million global searches. (Image: @MadameTussauds)

Shah Rukh Khan was among the top three most popular actors who was searched on an average of 1.7 million times. Image: @iamsrk
Shah Rukh Khan | Khan is among the top three most popular actors who was searched on a monthly average of 1.7 million times. (Image: @iamsrk)

Amitabh Bachchan stands at the top 7th position with a monthly search average of 720K. Image: @SrBachchan
Amitabh Bachchan | The Kaun Banega Crorepati host occupied the seventh spot on the list of male actors, with a monthly search average of 720,000. (Image: @SrBachchan)

Other prominent names in the search list of international audiences include Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Imran Khan. Image: @RanveerOfficial
Other prominent names on the search list of international stars include Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. (Image: @RanveerOfficial)

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 07:59 am

