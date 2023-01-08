 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Most-anticipated shows in English on the OTTs in 2023

Narendra Banad
Jan 08, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

International spies battling a global conspiracy, a nun up against an AI, a US Marshal, a time-travelling doctor, and much more — plan your TV viewing with this curated list of what's coming to all your screens in the next 12 months.

Betty Gilpin as Simone in 'Mrs. Davis'. (Photo: Sophie Kohler/ Peacock)

It’s a new year and a whole new set of shows to look forward to. As the streaming wars rage on with their huge content budgets, platforms are flooding the market with so many shows that it’s difficult to keep up. This list mostly covers only new shows except for a couple of minor cheats at the end. This doesn’t include returning shows like Succession, Hacks, House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, Reservation Dogs, etc. For now, these are the global releases, but most of these will soon come to India, too. Mark your calendars, it’s going to be a very busy year!

Velma, HBO Max, January 12
Mindy Kaling reimagines Scooby-Doo’s Velma Dinkley in this adult animated mystery show set before the formation of the Scooby-Doo gang. Kaling also voices Velma, joined by Russell Peters playing her father Aman Dinkley, and Sarayu Blue as her mother Diya Dinkley. Sam Richardson, Glenn Howerton and Constance Wu round out the lead cast, supported by a whole bunch of comedy stalwarts in smaller roles. And while Kaling's Velma will be of Indian/South Asian descent and the show will focus on her origin story, it may not come to India just yet.

The Last of Us, HBO Max, January 15
Based on the smash hit video game of the same name, The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world as two survivors make their way across America. Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reunite in this highly anticipated show by creator Craig Mazin who gave us Chernobyl. It will air on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

The Continental, Peacock, TBD
Set in the John Wick universe, The Continental tells the story of the chain of hotels that function as neutral territory for hitmen, assassins, and criminals of all kinds. The plot will centre around a young Winston, who was played by Ian McShane in the Wick movies. The first season will take inspiration from British TV formats like Sherlock, featuring three 90-minute episodes. It will air on Lionsgate Play in India.