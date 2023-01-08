Most-anticipated shows in English on the OTTs in 2023

Betty Gilpin as Simone in 'Mrs. Davis'. (Photo: Sophie Kohler/ Peacock)

It’s a new year and a whole new set of shows to look forward to. As the streaming wars rage on with their huge content budgets, platforms are flooding the market with so many shows that it’s difficult to keep up. This list mostly covers only new shows except for a couple of minor cheats at the end. This doesn’t include returning shows like Succession, Hacks, House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, Reservation Dogs, etc. For now, these are the global releases, but most of these will soon come to India, too. Mark your calendars, it’s going to be a very busy year!

Mindy Kaling reimagines Scooby-Doo’s Velma Dinkley in this adult animated mystery show set before the formation of the Scooby-Doo gang. Kaling also voices Velma, joined by Russell Peters playing her father Aman Dinkley, and Sarayu Blue as her mother Diya Dinkley. Sam Richardson, Glenn Howerton and Constance Wu round out the lead cast, supported by a whole bunch of comedy stalwarts in smaller roles. And while Kaling's Velma will be of Indian/South Asian descent and the show will focus on her origin story, it may not come to India just yet.

Based on the smash hit video game of the same name, The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world as two survivors make their way across America. Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reunite in this highly anticipated show by creator Craig Mazin who gave us Chernobyl. It will air on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Set in the John Wick universe, The Continental tells the story of the chain of hotels that function as neutral territory for hitmen, assassins, and criminals of all kinds. The plot will centre around a young Winston, who was played by Ian McShane in the Wick movies. The first season will take inspiration from British TV formats like Sherlock, featuring three 90-minute episodes. It will air on Lionsgate Play in India.

Fresh off the success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson turns his talents to television with Poker Face, a mystery-of-the-week show. Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie, who has an uncanny ability to tell when a person is lying. A homage to the days of Peter Falk’s Columbo, Poker Face has a slew of famous guest actors including Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Nick Nolte, Hong Chau, and others.

Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence teams up with his star and writer Brett Goldstein to bring us this show about a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his patients exactly what he thinks. Starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessic Williams.

Damon Lindelof is back after Lost, The Leftovers and Watchmen with this sci-fi drama series. Glow’s Betty Gilpin stars as Simone, a nun who uses her faith to battle an all-knowing all-powerful Artificial Intelligence that runs the world. If anyone can make a gonzo premise like that work, it’s Lindelof. The show also stars esteemed character actress Margo Martindale as Simone’s Mother Superior.

Amazon Prime Video is taking another big swing with globetrotting espionage thriller Citadel. Citadel comes from the Russo brothers after Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Netflix’s The Gray Man. Starring Richard Madden from Game of Thrones and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Citadel will also spawn local language spinoffs in various markets, including an Indian version with Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Timothy Olyphant returns as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens in this limited-series adaptation of the Elmore Leonard novel, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Raylan has led a relatively quiet life raising his daughter after the events in Harlan County, but trouble has a way of finding Givens as he comes face-to-face with The Oklahoma Wildman, played by Boyd Holbrook.

Doctor Who celebrates 60 years with three special episodes set to air in November. David Tennant returns as the Tenth, I mean, Fourteenth Doctor (?!) along with Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. The series will end with the official regeneration into the Fifteenth Doctor, played for the first time by a black actor, Ncuti Gatwa.

Noah Hawley brings us the next installment in the darkly comedic crime anthology series. This time Fargo asks the cryptic question, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Lamorne Morris are set to star in this 2019-set crime story.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson teams up with The Weeknd to explore the world of music. The Weeknd stars as a nightclub owner who helps a struggling singer played by Lily-Rose Depp make a comeback after a nervous breakdown. Viewers should expect a shocking, provocative, and unflinching look at the life of an artist.

Nic Pizzolatto’s anthology crime series has had a chequered track record after its stunning first season. Pizzolatto has now handed over the reins to Barry Jenkins, director of Oscar winner Moonlight, for a fresh start. This installment is set in the Arctic and stars Hollywood legend Jodie Foster returning to television after 50 years.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix, TBD

A still from 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'. (Image: Netflix)

Netflix’s smash hit Bridgerton gets its first spin-off with the story of Queen Charlotte. The show is a prequel and will chronicle her rise to power. India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte along with young versions of Lady Danbury and Violet Ledger, who eventually becomes the Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton. Viewers can expect the show to continue Bridgerton’s fascination with the conflict between love and duty.