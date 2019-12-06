More women, mature audience getting hooked on to online video-streaming platforms : Kantar OTT report

A recent study has pointed out that the growth of women viewers watching content on over the top (OTT) platforms is faster than that of men.

According to Kantar OTT report, a data insights and consulting company, 58 percent men watch content on video streaming platforms but the their viewership growth has slowed down to eight percent from last year.

On the other hand, female viewership on OTTs has grown by 14 percent from 2018. Now, as many as 42 percent Indian women watch content on streaming platforms.

In addition, OTT consumers between the age of 15 and 19, 20 and 24 and 25 and 34 are seeing a decline in viewership growth by 15 percent, nine percent and six percent respectively.

But, users between the age of 35 and 44 and 45 and 55 are seeing 18 percent and 63 percent growth in viewership respectively, as compared to that of last year.

This indicates that a more mature audience is taking to OTT platforms to consume content. Looks like the efforts of video streaming platforms in getting more mature content is paying off.

Another interesting insight shown by the study is that while the general notion is that consumers watch OTT content on the go, it is home-viewing that is seeing exponential growth.

As many as 87 percent OTT viewers watch content at home as against 36 percent, who prefer watching their favorite shows and movies during their travel. Home-viewing has increased 75 percent from the last year and on-the-go-viewing has seen a 38 percent increase.

Also, the prime-time slot reserved for television is now being shared by OTT content. The proof of this is that between 8 pm to 12 am, 81 percent viewers are on OTT platforms and 76 percent people watch television.

Once a consumer gets hooked on to OTT, then as many as 55 percent consumers watch content on the platform daily.

The study pointed out at an important finding – 60 percent of heavy television viewers also watch OTT daily. This means that OTT is an add-on. It compliments television and is not here to cannibalize TV.