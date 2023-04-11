 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More streaming viewers log into English content as subscriber base increases 2x: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The English content subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) audience base in urban India has increased from 19.1 million in pre-pandemic times to 42.7 million currently, according to a report by Ormax, a media consulting firm.

Various streaming platforms on a tablet.

English content on video streaming platforms is clicking with more viewers in India as the subscriber base has registered a 2x increase.

The lockdowns saw an inflow of audiences into the OTT category in general, but also increased the audience’s consumption of content outside their native languages, benefiting English content consumption in India, the report said.

Around 46 percent of the SVOD audience of English content prefer to watch titles in an Indian language. Content available in Indian languages has led to a massive surge in viewership for English content, and will continue to be a key factor for further growth.