More streaming viewers log into English content as subscriber base increases 2x: Report

English content on video streaming platforms is clicking with more viewers in India as the subscriber base has registered a 2x increase.

The English content subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) audience base in urban India has increased from 19.1 million in pre-pandemic times to 42.7 million currently, according to a report by Ormax, a media consulting firm.

The lockdowns saw an inflow of audiences into the OTT category in general, but also increased the audience’s consumption of content outside their native languages, benefiting English content consumption in India, the report said.

Around 46 percent of the SVOD audience of English content prefer to watch titles in an Indian language. Content available in Indian languages has led to a massive surge in viewership for English content, and will continue to be a key factor for further growth.

In addition, in a survey conducted among 1,400 audience along with in-depth interviews with 40 viewers, 66-67 percent of SVOD viewers of English content identified English content as being an important aspect of their decision to subscribe to a platform. The survey also noted that 36 percent audience prefer watching English content in Hindi, 10 percent in other Indian languages and the remaining watch it in English.

Alliance Air disruption: Small airlines can cause big problems when they’re down

More English titles also recorded stronger viewership last year on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Nine English SVOD originals crossed the 10 million viewer mark in India in 2022 as compared to 5 in 2021. Overall, 14 English language originals have crossed the 10 million viewership mark in India since January 2021. Some of the leading English titles in the last two years like House of the Dragon, Moon Knight, LOTR: The Rings of Power, and Hawkeye recorded 28.2 million, 23.4 million, 22 and 19.3 million viewership respectively on streaming platforms. The report pointed out that change in content consumption patterns due to Covid has led to higher viewership for English content among Indian audience. The report estimates that currently, the total base of English content viewers stands at a total of 85.2 million in urban India.

