Monica, O My Darling is a faithful neo-noir entertainer that sticks to the rules

Sowmya Rajendran
Nov 27, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

Monica, O My Darling plays up the retro effect wonderfully, but it isn’t nearly as inventive as it could have been.

Huma Qureshi as Monica Machado in 'Monica, O My Darling'. (Screen grab)

Dressed in red, the colour of sin in popular culture, a voluptuous Monica Machado (Huma Qureshi) dances at her office party. The men can’t take their eyes off her and she makes at least one woman feel insecure with her alluring presence. Monica is at the heart of Netflix’s latest Hindi original release, Monica, O My Darling. She’s a woman who’s unapologetic about her sexuality and weaponises it for material gain. Like Circe, she lures men into her lair and plays mind games with them. She’s at once a female villain and a barely disguised male fantasy.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling begins with a bloodless, chilling murder. There’s no mystery as to who the killer is or what the motive behind the crime is. But the murder is only a trigger for a series of events drenched in black comedy. Bala’s neo-noir film faithfully uses the archetypes of the genre – an anti-hero protagonist, a femme fatale, an ‘ideal’ woman who is in contrast to the femme fatale’s sense of morality, an investigator or figure of authority who examines the crime, and slightly ridiculous men who are cuckolded. The stage for these characters to meet and implode is Unicorn, a Pune-based company that makes advanced robotic technology, the brainchild of Jayant Arhedkar.

Rajkummar Rao’s Jayant has ‘aspiration’ written all over his face; he’s a lower middle class boy in a rich people’s world, and he’s made his way to the top by sheer hard work. In a flashback that appears at a crucial juncture, Jayant demonstrates just how dedicated he can be – a young boy studying a Marathi poem at 3 am, repeating the lines to himself and unwilling to break his concentration. This is a hero who became an anti-hero because of his sudden exposure to the big bad world – or at least, that’s the story that Jayant likes to tell himself.

Bala draws out the connections between the various characters at the office party where Monica is the magnet of desire. The title song is from the 1971 Hindi thriller Caravan. In the original, it is Helen who performs to ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ with its suggestive heaves and deep breaths. The song, with its high recall value, works brilliantly well in this scene where desire is the monster lurking within every character.

A disappointed son (Sikander Kher) who feels sidelined in his own company, a jealous fiancee (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor), an employee who counted his chickens too fast (Bagavathi Perumal), and a man (Sukant Goel) obsessed with his wife. Then, of course, there’s Monica herself who embodies desire and bends it to her will.