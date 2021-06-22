MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 22, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Coronavirus Check

    India touches new vaccinations

    The first day of the government's new COVID-19 vaccination policy turned out to be a huge success, as more than 80 lakh jabs were administered across the country on June 21, almost double the country’s earlier highest mark of 43 lakh daily vaccinations in early April. Read all about it here. 

  • Cryptocurrency

    What is happening with crypto trade?


    Over the weekend, world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin triggered a technical sell signal, indicating more downside ahead. What lies ahead for this digital asset market? Find out here. 

  • Business

    SAT gives PNB a nod for an EGM on June 22


    In an interim order, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 21 gave the nod to PNB Housing Finance to hold its EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) scheduled for June 22 which would vote on the public sector lender’s Rs 4,000 crore deal with a consortium led by private equity giant Carlyle. Read the full story here. 

  • India

    Guess what's bouncing back this unlock? Salons!


    Salon chains such as Jean-Claude Biguine, Enrich Salon, and Naturals Salon and Spa are reporting better consumer demand for their services than last time as they reopen their outlets. Devika Singh brings the ground report here. 

  • Environment

    This is what UK is doing plastic waste


    Vanilla Flavours. That's right, researchers have found a way to convert plastic trash into Vanillin -- the main component of widely popular vanilla flavour. The study conducted by scientists at the University of Edinburgh found that common bacteria E. coli can be deployed as a sustainable way to convert post-consumer plastic into flavouring. Read about it here. 

  • Tailpiece

    What is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stance on India as investment?

    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said India is in a long bull market and retail investors should invest at home and not in the US for better returns. Take a look at his other investment opinions on India here.

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

