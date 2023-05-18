Modern Love Chennai review: Six films that explore love across divides

All six films in Modern Love Chennai are centred around female characters in cis-het relationships, but all of them are directed by men. (Screen grab/Amazon Prime Video)

The third instalment of Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love anthology film series in India is set in the coastal city of Chennai, bringing together filmmakers new and old. Mainstream cinema in Tamil is largely geared towards the action genre where love is merely a distraction. It’s clear, though, that films centred on relationships are still popular with the audience – the success of the occasional romcom that manages to capture the nature of modern love, like Thiruchitrambalam (2022) or Love Today (2022), affirms this.

Modern Love Chennai feels like a leap because the steamy, messy, depressing, isolating yet exhilarating search for love in our times is seldom depicted on screen in familiar locations, with familiar faces who speak a familiar language and dialect. There are six films in the anthology, and the stories cut across age, social class, religion and community. Curiously, all the films are centred around female characters in cis-hetero relationships but all of them are directed by men – and the lack of diversity is more evident in some films than others.

It seems appropriate to begin with Akshay Sundher’s Margazhi that runs on the innocence of first love. Sanjula Sarathi plays Jasmine with an endearing vulnerability, the introverted daughter of a freshly divorced piano teacher. He encourages her to get involved with church activities, and Jasmine finds love in the house of god. Sundher plots this love story through stolen moments and shy smiles, furtive glances and Jasmine’s changing fashion trends. From wearing plain, boring clothes to applying a hint of makeup and letting her hair down, she blossoms with the heady rush of love. The close-up shots document this unfurling as she finds herself while trying to discover another.

Jasmine hardly speaks – she’s lost in her world of music – but Sarathi artfully draws the viewer into her internal journey. Chinese-Tibetan actor Chu Khoy Sheng plays Milton, the object of Jasmine’s unwavering attention, with an easy charm. Sundher doesn’t make a big deal of the cultural differences between the young people; the focus, rather, is on the similarities that they share. The month of Margazhi, in Chennai, is the season for music and dance concerts, and the love in the film, too, is seasonal. This is a sweet little film that doesn’t overdo the cutesy, and knows when to stop before it becomes cloying.

Imaigal, directed by Balaji Shaktivel, begins with young love and then becomes about the marriage that follows. Nithiya (Ashok Selvan) is crazy about Devi (TJ Bhanu), to the extent that he tattoos her name on his chest even after learning that she has a disease that will eventually make her lose her vision in a few years. Shaktivel uses the disease literally and metaphorically to show how Devi’s life changes after marriage – her focus narrows to domesticity as the rest of her world grows dark. In a pivotal scene that defines their marriage (and indeed, many marriages around us), Devi struggles to get their child ready for school as Nithiya happily chats with a friend over the phone. By the end of it, she’s reduced to tears and he’s gobsmacked by her reaction.

Bhanu is pitch-perfect as the frustrated wife while Ashok Selvan is less convincing as the lower-middle-class husband. The resolution to the conflict seems too pat, with the husband undergoing a sudden change of heart that’s too good to be true. Few Tamil films have probed the changing dynamics of a marriage, and it would have been interesting to see Shaktivel get into it. Still, the last frame of Imaigal leaves a lump in your throat, making you believe once again in cliches like ‘love is all you need’.

Among the six films, it’s Rajumurgan’s Lalagunda Bommaigal that has a sense of place at the heart of the story. Set in a crowded multicultural area in Chennai, the film opens with an unmarried young woman who has just had an abortion. A legal reproductive right that’s routinely demonized in cinema, it’s refreshing to see a film that doesn’t vilify the female character who makes such a choice.

Shoba (Sri Gouri Priya) is angry with the man who ditched her but is determined to live a respectful life. She next falls in love with a north Indian pani puri seller (Vasudevan Murali) who pursues her with the eagerness of a puppy. In Chennai, ‘pani puri seller’ is often used as a slur against north Indians, and Rajumurugan humanizes the stereotype through an excellent Vasudevan Murali. The film is surprisingly amoral but assumes the tone of a farce as it proceeds – the plot twist towards the end especially leaves a sour taste in the mouth. For all of Shoba’s agency, is that all she can hope for? Or are we to recall that the title means ‘Lalagunda dolls’, and dolls can never really take control?

This is the third iteration in the Modern Love anthology from India.

Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, is an enjoyable account of a young woman’s changing ideas about love that reminds one of Jude Anthany Joseph’s Ohm Shanti Oshana (2014) and Ahammed Khabeer’s June (2019). It’s hard to be ‘bubbly’ on screen without grating on the nerves of a viewer who has been subjected to one too many ‘loosu ponnus’ (the Tamil version of the manic pixie girl) in Tamil cinema, but Ritu Varma pulls off a very likeable Mallika. She’s cinema-obsessed and can’t wait to be blown away by an epic love in her own life – but it never happens. The film cleverly uses snatches of famous romantic songs to define the big moments in Mallika’s life, only to deflate them and establish the contrast between real and reel. Is dancing in the rain as pleasant as it is on screen? Can you hope to be happy by settling for an arranged marriage?

Though it is a lightweight film, Kaadhal Enbadhu gets many things right about the exhausting process of finding love. The feeling is meant to be spontaneous but involves a lot of work, and the disappointments take a toll as the years go by, especially for women who are constantly reminded of their biological clock. Her love story may not be what Mallika envisioned but it is a happy ending nevertheless because she gets to retain her diehard romantic spirit.

Actor Ritu Varma in Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. (screen grab)

Bharathiraja’s Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal has a novel premise – a decent extramarital affair, a decent divorce and a decent ‘new’ family. To the music of Ilaiyaraaja’s evergreen ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave’, the affair begins on the Chennai metro as two lonely people find solace in each other’s company. There’s nothing sleazy about this love, forbidden as it might be. This is an ‘adult’ film but not because it has sexual content – it’s because everyone is a fully mature grown-up and there are no tantrums. Ravi (Kishore) and Rohini (Vijayalakshmi) make a lovely couple and it’s easy to root for their fondness for each other. But Ravi is married to Renuka (Ramya Nambessan) and they have two kids together.

If Balu Mahendra’s Sathi Leelavathi (1995) was about a wife who’s determined to bring her cheating husband back home, Bharathiraja’s film is its opposite. Renuka is unnaturally calm about the situation and even invites the ‘other woman’ home so they can discuss the divorce and custody issues peacefully. She acknowledges that she had a meltdown but the viewer doesn’t witness it. Instead, what we see is two women talking about the future in an idealised fashion as the man between them smokes on the balcony. The three adults understand ‘modern love’, while a superb Delhi Ganesh, who plays the elder in the family, represents the conservative mindset.

However, one can’t shake off the feeling that the film is a very male perspective of the affair. Renuka is SO decent that she serves everything up on a platter – including her kids – and is content to ‘move on’ with an ever-smiling face. When marriages break, it takes time for the dust to settle, even if the couple is willing to be ‘friends’. But Paravai Kootil doesn’t have the honesty of a film like Marriage Story (2019) that confronts the ugliness of a failed relationship where affection still lingers.

Ravi isn’t even willing to do the emotional labour of sitting down with the two women for the big discussion – though he’s put them in this situation, he acts like he’s got nothing to do with it. The film ends with Renuka and Rohini swapping places – from their clothes to their position in the family photo – and the comfortable replacing of one woman with another, as if they’re objects and not individuals, is quite revealing of the director’s perspective. There are many Tamil films – from Rettai Vaal Kuruvi (1987) to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal (2022) – where a cheating husband gets away with the best of both worlds, and Paravai Kootil, for all its pretence of modernity, is no different. It reminds one of K. Balachander’s Sindhu Bhairavi (1985) where the function of an independent woman character in the plot is really to ensure the man gets all that he wants in the end.

Wamiqa Gabbi in Ninaivo Oru Paravai, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja (screen grab)

Ninaivo Oru Paravai, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja (also the creative producer of the series), is the most ‘modern’ of all the modern love stories. It’s about a relationship between two junior actors who are from wealthy families, and make no bones about their privilege. When they meet, they’re playing ‘rich boy’ and ‘rich girl’ on a set, a mirror image of what they do in real life too. Fittingly, the house they live in looks casually unfinished but is tastefully done.

The film is full of self-reflexive humour, and has its maverick director’s signature chaos all over it. Sex is often the trigger in Kumararaja’s work. In Aaranya Kaandam (2011), it is an ageing gangster’s impotency and his insatiable lust that drives the film. In Super Deluxe (2019), a married woman calls her ex-boyfriend home to have sex but he dies in bed when they’re at it – she now has to get rid of the body. In Ninaivo, the couple breaks up right after having explosive sex – something that brought them together in the first place. This is probably the first Tamil film where an orgasm has been captured the way it feels in the mind rather than what it is in the body.

‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai’ is a famous Ilaiyaraaja song that translates to ‘memory is a bird’. Here, it is literally the case as K’s (PB) memory has taken flight, mixing generously with his imagination. It falls upon his ex-girlfriend Sam (Wamiqa Gabbi) to remind him of their time together. Of all the six films, the dialogues in Ninaivo sound the most organic, even if the characters at times meander into discussing solipsism. Wamiqa’s exquisite sensuality is in contrast to PB’s ordinariness, and yet the couple feels real. If she can make perfect smoke rings, he can sing in a high pitched female voice in the bath tub – these are two young people who don’t speak the language of undying, epic love, but harbour an intense passion for each other nevertheless.

Ninaivo plays mind games with the viewer as Sam and PB piece together the life they led. What part of it is true and what is made up? The lighting and colour palette also give one the impression of being in someone’s memory rather than watching something unfold in real time.

At over an hour long, Ninaivo is the lengthiest of the six films and sometimes tips into indulgence. But this is the only film in the anthology that has a couple really talking to each other instead of the director falling back on beautiful songs (the album has music by Sean Roldan, Yuvan, GV Prakash and Ilaiyaraaja) with montage shots to explain the attraction and make the viewer understand the chemistry between them. Why are our directors so reluctant to write conversations between a man and a woman?

Modern Love Chennai isn’t exactly brave in its vision or execution — certainly nothing as layered as Neeraj Ghaywan’s Geeli Pucchi from Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) that explored caste within a lesbian relationship – but it is a step up from the uninspiring south Indian anthology films that we’ve watched over the years.