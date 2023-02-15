MM Keeravani, Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise at Oscar nominees luncheon

Music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, the Oscar nominees behind “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” recently attended the Oscars luncheon ahead of the Academy Awards. The annual lunch is held for all nominees to interact with each other. Keeravani and Chandrabose posed with several Hollywood stars including legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. SS Rajamouli too has met Spielberg before at another event.

The luncheon was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Chandrabose posed with superstar Tom Cruise at the event. He shared a photo with him and captioned his post, “With top gun Tom.” Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is up for six nominations at this year’s Oscars.

For the one with Spielberg, Chandrabose wrote: “With the master Steven Spielberg.” Steven Spielberg has been nominated for his film “The Fabelmans” at this year’s Academy Awards.

Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves were also present. Their documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short category this year. Monga shared several photos from the event. Among those they shared the frame with were actors Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Ke Huy Quan, Ali Fazal and Spielberg.

“Naatu Naatu” is nominated is the best Original Song category at this year’s Oscars, creating history for India. The “RRR” song has become a global phenomenon and Keeravani and Chandrabose have won the Golden Globe award and the Critics Choice award for best song already.

“RRR” is an epic pre-independence drama directed by SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie has won rave reviews and has broken several box office records.