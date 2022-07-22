MK Stalin lauds "Soorarai Potru" team

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday lauded actor Suriya and team members of Tamil film "Soorarai Potru,” that won big at the 68th National Film awards, besides others who won laurels.

Actor Suriya shared the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn while Aparrna Balamurali, who paired opposite the former in the Tamil flick, was adjudged the Best Actress.

The movie also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.

In a tweet, Stalin said "thambi (younger brother) Suriya, Kongara, Balamurali and Kumar and said they had "brought pride to Tamil cinema.”

Stalin also congratulated filmmaker Madonne Ashwin, who won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut film of a Director for his Tamil venture "Mandela”.

BJP State president K Annamalai also extended his greetings to the winners.