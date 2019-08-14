Mission Mangal vs Batla House: Which one is set to break records at the box office?

The buzz for the two new releases – Mission Mangal and Batla House – is strong and film trade analysts are expecting good box office numbers from the star-studded offerings.

While the Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal is trending better than its competition, Batla House, featuring John Abraham, is slowly but steadily getting the attention of the audience.

According to film trade analyst Sarita Singh, Mission Mangal will take over Batla House. “Both films are high on content but Mission Mangal is a film for the masses,” she added.

Even Atul Mohan, film trade analyst and Editor of Complete Cinema, a film trade magazine, is betting big on Mission Mangal. He thinks that the movie will have an opening of over Rs 27 crore.

On the other hand, Singh thinks that only the first-day numbers for Batla House will be lower than Mission Mangal. “Batla House may open to around Rs 16 crore but slowly and gradually will do well at the box office,” she said.

She believes that both the ventures will be successful at the box office.

“Combined box office –for Mission Mangal and Batla House – should be around Rs 42 crore. If either of the films fails to meet the audience's expectations, the other will benefit. This will reflect from the initial couple of shows and the evening show of the better film will improve,” said Mohan.

Early trends for advance booking shows that Mission Mangal has gathered around Rs 8 crore.

The counters for advance booking for Mission Mangal opened on the evening of August 10.

It is expected that the film will take its advance booking numbers to Rs 15 crore, higher than Akshay’s last venture Gold, which was another Independence Day-release.

Last year’s venture Gold had witnessed an advance booking of around Rs 13 crore.

Experts say that Mission Mangal is receiving a strong response from school children to matured audiences to family audiences and that the film is looking at one of the strongest advance booking of this year.

As for Batla House, people are warming up to the film. Yet, it does not pose a big competition for Mission Mangal.

Therefore, experts believe that it will be an open field for Mission Mangal.