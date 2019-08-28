Mission Mangal tax-free in Maharashtra, other states to follow suit; film inches closer to Rs 200-crore mark

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal has been declared tax-free in Maharashtra and the state goods and services tax on movie tickets for the film will not be levied.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst Atul Mohan said, “This (tax-free status) will give the necessary boost to the film which will help the movie in getting longer shelf life at the box office.”

The story of the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who worked for the Mars Orbiter Mission is finding good traction among audiences.

The film's total collections so far are over Rs 171 crore. So, although the Rs 200-crore mark doesn’t look too far especially with the tax-free status in a big pocket like Maharashtra, the upcoming Prabhas-starrer Saaho that hits theatres on August 30 might prove to be a hurdle.

Mohan said other states are likely to follow suit and will make it tax free soon.

The film is seeing consistent footfalls even during the second week of its release.

As Mohan had earlier explained that tax free status is not much of a monetary benefit but the status signals that the film is good and that converts to good footfalls. It also impacts the psychology of the audience that converts into strong footfalls

But, a revenue of Rs 190 crore appears to be a definite for Mission Mangal.

Plus, the film is looking strong in overseas markets as well with collections coming in around Rs 42 crore from markets like the US, Canada, UAE and Gulf countries.

With a worldwide total of Rs 236 crore approximately, Mission Mangal has surpassed the business of movies like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, among others in the list of Bollywood’s top worldwide earners.

Mission Mangal is another feather in Akshay’s cap as this is his second film this year to have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

His earlier offering Kesari that released in March too emerged a hit.

With Mission Mangal turning out to be a successful venture, Kumar has pulled off 10 straight successes.