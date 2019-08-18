Mission Mangal, Batla House’s strong earnings are good news for cinema business

Every week, the exhibition space is proving that cinemas are here for the long run. Newer offerings are bringing the audience to the theatres in large numbers.

Take the example of the two latest releases -- Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.

While the two films did have an August 15 advantage, the films have continued to find traction amid movie-goers even after that.

The second day for Mission Mangal was strong despite it being a working day and the film collected Rs 17.2 crore.

The movie, based on the contribution of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), is entertaining cine-goers so much that it gathered pace on its third day and managed to earn Rs 23.5 crore.

The film has already managed to pocket over Rs 70 crore.

Film trade analysts expect that for its extended weekend, Mission Mangal could take up the total to Rs 85 crore which will not be a tall ask.

Currently at Rs 29.16 crore, the film has managed to secure second position in the list of highest openers of 2019 which is led by Salman Khan-starrer Bharat at Rs 42.3 crore.

Mission Mangal is performing well not only on its home turf but also in international markets. The film opened well overseas and minted around Rs 10.1 crore in the first two days of its release.

According to a Bollywood news portal Box Office India’s report, Mission Mangal is earning big business in three circuits -- Mumbai, Mysore and West Bengal.

In two days, the film has managed to make Rs 16 crore in Mumbai. In Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the business was around Rs 9.5 crore.

But it is not Mission Mangal alone that is luring people to the theatres. John Abraham in Batla House is also receiving appreciation for his work in the film.

This is why Batla House is standing strong at the box office despite the clash with Mission Mangal.

The film has shown substantial growth on the third of its release and grabbed a total of Rs 35.2 crore.

Besides the strong box office numbers, the two films have also increased advertiser interest in ‘in-cinema advertising’.

Hence, when the content is good, nothing could go wrong for the theatre industry and 2019 is a proof. People have been appreciating compelling subjects on the big screen.