Mission Mangal, Batla House rake in Rs 150 crore between them over extended I-Day weekend

It has turned out to be yet another fantastic season for Bollywood at the box office. There were two major films released this Independence day -- Mission Mangal and Batla House.

While the former featured a superstar who is enjoying the form of his life, latter had an actor who is happily wearing the uniform one film after another. Together, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham promised loads of entertainment for the audience and assured big bucks at the box office.

Well, this is what has happened as both Mission Mangal and Batla House have turned out to be successful.

Let’s talk about Mission Mangal first. The film which is led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, with a huge all-women ensemble of Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen has found patronage from the audience in a big way. It has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in a matter of just a little over four days which is a huge record for the superstar, who had last scored his fastest century with 2.0 (Hindi) in five days. This time it is even quicker.

On the other hand, John Abraham has been enjoying some consistency when it comes to Independence Day releases. Last year, his film Satyameva Jayate had opened quite well and now, Batla House has done even better by coming close to the Rs 50 crore-mark in four days. Though this is almost half of what Mission Mangal has collected, what also needs to be considered is the fact that Batla House has still done well to not just withstand competition, but also to score well even on fair value.

Between the two films, close to Rs 150 crore have come in just four days. This is an extension of the good run that Bollywood has been enjoying for most part of 2019. Starting from the All Time Blockbuster success of Uri - The Surgical Strike, theatres have been largely keeping busy with either Bollywood or Hollywood films doing the trick. Now that there has been a double bill success in the form of Mission Mangal and Batla House, it is another reason to rejoice for one and all.

All that one looks forward to now, is that how far do these films go in times to come. Both Akshay Kumar and John Abraham could well be keeping their fingers crossed so that Mission Mangal turns out to be a bigger grosser than 2.0 (Hindi) while Batla House emerges bigger than Satyameva Jayate.

Stay with us and we will share with you more updates as the week comes to a close.