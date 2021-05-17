Miss India Adline Castelino becomes the third runner-up at Miss Universe 2020

Adline Castelino, Miss India

Miss India Adeline Castelino is the third runner-up at 69th Miss Universe 2020 while Miss Mexico Andrea Meza won and was crowned the Miss Universe 2020. The contest was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 16.

The second and third spot is held by Miss Brazil Julia Gama and Miss Peru Janick Maceta del Castillo respectively.

Castelino, was congratulated by Miss Diva Universe India via its official Twitter account.

"3rd Runner-Up for India at Miss Universe...Congratulations Adline Castelino. You have made us immensely proud! Your resilience, determination and grace shined throughout the competition and the hard work you've put in your journey reflected in you this night! We are proud of you," the post read.

During the final Question and Answer round, Adline was praised for her well-rounded response. She was asked: "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?"

To which she answered, "Good evening universe. Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realised something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you."

As per the Miss Universe Website, the 22 year old was born and raised in Kuwait and moved by herself at 15-years-old to Mumbai, the “City of Dreams,” to pursue her aspirations.

She used her entrepreneurial spirit to obtain her business administration degree from Wilson College and enjoys the creative opportunities her career path provides.

She works as a Goodwill Ambassador for Smile Train, is the face for the PCOS Free India Campaign, and collaborates with SNEHA, an organization that provides affordable healthcare to women.

Her grandmother died giving birth to her mother at the young age of 22, because she could not afford healthcare. This drove Adline to advocate for the rights of farmers in her community to have sustainable livelihoods and work closely with Vikas Sahyog Pratishthan to give back to deprived rural communities.