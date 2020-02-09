Millennial and Gen Z stars are making their mark not only in Bollywood, but also in the brand world

When it comes to brand value, it is difficult to beat cricketer Virat Kohli who has been topping the Duff & Phelps celebrity brand value rankings for three consecutive years.

So, there is nothing new about who’s topping the brand rankings. However, what’s new in the latest study titled ‘New Is Gold’ is exactly what the title is indicating — new and young celebrities joining the list.

The report recognises the ascent of millennial celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, cricketer Rohit Sharma who have entered the top 25 list, standing at numbers 10, 17 and 20, respectively.

With a hit score of eight films out of the total 12 over the last eight years, Khurrana also known as Mr. Return on Investment, attracted plenty of endorsements in 2019. His brand value stands at $40.3 million (approximately Rs 288 crore) for the past year.

The actor has successfully established his own brand of cinema, creating movies catering to small towns and playing a role of a mainstream hero — defying conventional Bollywood heroes.

Similarly, Vicky Kaushal’s gripping performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike kept the Josh (energy) high among audiences nationally and globally.

Plus, he appeared on Google’s top 10 most searched celebrities for 2019, leaving behind all Bollywood A-listers.

Several millennial and Gen Z stars were able to bag multiple product endorsements in 2019.

Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff were also in the spotlight for their experimental movie choices. Their strong millennial connect landed them multiple endorsement deals.

Same was the case with the leading ladies of Bollywood including Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon who appealed to marketers with their on-and-off-screen grace and presence.

Khurrana did two films in 2019 and bagged 17 endorsements. Aaryan, Shroff also did two films each and bagged 16 endorsements each last year. Patani did one movie and Sanon did three and bagged 15 and 14 endorsements, respectively.

Millennial and Gen Z stars are becoming the preferred choice for brand endorsements as companies are increasing their focus on youth, leveraging their new-age personality attributes.

But, the point of difference is that there is still a significant gap between the fee commanded by the top eight celebs on the list and the younger celebrities who rank below them.