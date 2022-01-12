MARKET NEWS

Mihir Das, Odia actor, dies at 63. PM Modi says his creative performances won many hearts

The Prime Minister's Office, quoting PM Modi. tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of noted Odia actor Shri Mihir Das Ji.".

PTI
January 12, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Mihir Das died at a hospital in Odisha's Cuttack. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @iammdmoquim)

Condoling the death of Odia actor Mihir Das, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his creative performances won many hearts in his long film career. Veteran Odia actor Das died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, his family said. He was 63.

Mihir Das is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. His wife, singer and actor Sangeeta Das, died in 2010 due to heart attack.

The Prime Minister's Office, quoting PM Narendra Modi. tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of noted Odia actor Shri Mihir Das Ji. During his long film career, he won many hearts thanks to his creative performances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The popular actor was suffering from renal ailments for years, and he was admitted to the private hospital on December 9 last year and was on ventilator support.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of the actor and announced that Das would be laid to rest with full state honours at Cuttack on Wednesday. Born in Mayurbhanj district on February 11, 1959, he made his debut in art film "School Master", and first acted in a commercial movie in "Mathura Bijay" in 1979.

The versatile actor had won the state government's best actor award for his performance in "Laxmi Pratima" (1998), and "Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni" (2005). Das had won the best comedian award for his role in "Mu Tate Love Karuchhi" (2007). His acting in "Pua Mora Bholashankara" will always be remembered, his co-worker Bapu Lenka said.

He was a popular anchor for hosting reality show "Ashara Aloka". The actor had also tried his luck in politics. In 2014, he had joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal, but quit the party and later joined the BJP in 2019.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart BB Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, BJP state chief Samir Mohanty, and people from different walks of life condoled the popular actor's death. "Saddened over the demise of veteran actor Mihir Das. His indelible footprints in Odisha's art world will remain alive. It's an irreparable loss for the Odia cine world. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," Patnaik tweeted.

BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda said in a Twitter post, "I am crestfallen hearing the news. It is an end of an era. Mihir Das was a household name in Odisha and he was known for his sharp acting skills. I extend my deepest sympathies for the grieving family."
Tags: #mihir das #Narendra Modi #Odisha
first published: Jan 12, 2022 10:24 am

