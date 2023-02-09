English
    Michael Jackson’s iconic catalogue could be sold in record-breaking music deal

    ‘The King of Pop’ Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 after decades of performing and recording, has one of the most financially lucrative back catalogues of any artist.

    February 09, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
    Pop icon Michael Jackson performing during his "HIStory World Tour" concert in Vienna on July 2, 1997.

    The estate of Michael Jackson is closing in on a deal to sell half its interests in the megastar's music catalogue, in a deal worth up to $900 million, Variety reported.

    The sale, to Sony and a possible financial partner, could include a slice of the singer's publishing and recorded-music revenues, as well as Broadway show "MJ: The Musical" and as-yet-unmade biopic "Michael," the trade title said.

    If it goes ahead, the deal would be the biggest yet in the burgeoning music catalogue market, which has already seen some eye-popping transactions.

    They have included the sale of Bruce Springsteen's publishing and recorded music back catalogue for $600 million -- also to Sony -- and $400 million that Universal Music paid to buy Bob Dylan's recorded music.