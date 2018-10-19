MeToo: Celebrity manager Anirban Blah attempts suicide after being called out

Anirban Das Blah, a celebrity manager whose name cropped up in the #MeToo movement for alleged sexual harassment accusations, tried to commit suicide in Navi Mumbai on the night of October 18.

The co-founder of KWAN Entertainment was reportedly stopped by the police from jumping off a bridge in Vashi, Mumbai.

A patrol team from the traffic police department found Blah trying to climb the barricades on the side of the bridge in an attempt to jump off into the sea. They caught him and immediately pulled him down.

Senior police officer Anil Deshmukh told the reporters that Blah was brought to the Vashi police station by the traffic police, and he “looked depressed and in tears”. The police later called his family and friends who came and took him with them.

Police officials told media persons that Blah was depressed at being sacked from the company that he had founded.

Celebrity management firm KWAN Entertainment had asked Anirban Blah to step down from his current position after allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced as a result of the MeToo campaign.

“The past few days have been very disturbing to everyone in the light of the #MeToo movement and it has pushed us all to take a step back and introspect whether each of us is doing enough to create a healthy and safe environment," the entertainment and marketing company had said in a statement announcing that Blah had been asked to quit.

"We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner," the statement read.

The company manages prominent names in the film industry such as Deepika Padukone, Soman Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor.