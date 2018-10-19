App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#MeToo: Celebrity manager Anirban Blah attempts suicide after being called out

Police officials told media persons that Blah was depressed at being sacked from the company that he had founded.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Anirban Blah (Image: Facebook)
Anirban Blah (Image: Facebook)

Anirban Das Blah, a celebrity manager whose name cropped up in the #MeToo movement for alleged sexual harassment accusations, tried to commit suicide in Navi Mumbai on the night of October 18.

The co-founder of KWAN Entertainment was reportedly stopped by the police from jumping off a bridge in Vashi, Mumbai.

A patrol team from the traffic police department found Blah trying to climb the barricades on the side of the bridge in an attempt to jump off into the sea. They caught him and immediately pulled him down.

Senior police officer Anil Deshmukh told the reporters that Blah was brought to the Vashi police station by the traffic police, and he “looked depressed and in tears”. The police later called his family and friends who came and took him with them.

related news

Police officials told media persons that Blah was depressed at being sacked from the company that he had founded.

Celebrity management firm KWAN Entertainment had asked Anirban Blah to step down from his current position after allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced as a result of the MeToo campaign.

“The past few days have been very disturbing to everyone in the light of the #MeToo movement and it has pushed us all to take a step back and introspect whether each of us is doing enough to create a healthy and safe environment," the entertainment and marketing company had said in a statement announcing that Blah had been asked to quit.

"We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner," the statement read.

The company manages prominent names in the film industry such as Deepika Padukone, Soman Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Blah was also reportedly also removed as an advisory member of Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh foundation, NDTV has reported.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 08:26 pm

tags #Me Too #me too movement

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.