Metoo: 10 famous people who have been accused of sexual harassment

Here are some celebrities who have been accused of harassment as the #MeToo campaign encapsulates India. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 After rattling the world for over a year the #MeToo movement gripped India as actress Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. From prominent actors, singers to best-selling authors and even journalists, many well-known people have been thrown in the whirlpool that has finally embolden women to point out their aggressors. Here are some celebrities who have been accused as part of the #MeToo campaign in India. 2/11 Nana Patekar | Former actress Tanushree Dutta stirred the latest wave of the #MeToo movement in tinsel town with allegations of sexual harassment against the critically-acclaimed actor Patekar on the sets of the film "Horn 'Ok' Pleassss" in 2008. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Vinod Dua | Documentary Filmmaker Nishtha Jain has accused the veteran journalist of stalking and sexually harassing her in June 1989. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 4/11 Sajid Khan | Actress Saloni Chopra accused the 47-year-old filmmaker of sexually harassing her when she was working for him as an assistant. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/11 Subhash Ghai | The Khalnayak director was accused of sexual assault after an anonymous woman alleged, in a social media post, that Ghai drugged her and raped her. In a separate incident, actress Kate Sharma claimed that the 73-year-old director grabbed her and tried to kiss her. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/11 MJ Akbar | The Minister of State for External Affairs and Rajya Sabha MP was accused of sexual harassment by several female colleagues. Akbar has denied the "wild and baseless" allegations and plans to take legal recourse against the women who accused him. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Vikas Bahl | The award-winning director known for the film "Queen" was accused of sexually harassing a female employee of Phantom Films. (Image: News18) 8/11 Kailash Kher | In a series of tweets, singer Sona Mohapatra accused Kher of making sexual advances towards her, when the two met to discuss a forthcoming concert where both their bands were playing. Kher also came under the radar when another singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa, in a YouTube post, detailed an account which shook her when she met the folk singer. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 9/11 Alok Nath | Veteran TV writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda, in a Facebook post accused the 62-year-old actor of raping her multiple times, 19 years ago, after he was sacked from their TV show Tara for allegedly misbehaving with its lead actress. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 10/11 Rajat Kapoor | Journalist Sandhya Menon who has been a quintessential figure in the latest phase of the #MeToo movement in India, unravelled allegations against the film industry stalwart Kapoor and accused him of inappropriate behaviour against three women in separate incidents. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 11/11 Chetan Bhagat | In a column in Outlook magazine, writer Ira Trivedi accused the 44-year-old author of making several untoward advances at her after the two met at the Jaipur Literature Festival nearly a decade ago. Bhagat denied the allegations and posted a photograph of a "self-explanatory" email on Twitter claiming that the accusations against him by Trivedi were false. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) First Published on Oct 17, 2018 05:16 pm