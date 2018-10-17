Metoo: 10 famous people who have been accused of sexual harassment

After rattling the world for over a year the #MeToo movement gripped India as actress Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. From prominent actors, singers to best-selling authors and even journalists, many well-known people have been thrown in the whirlpool that has finally embolden women to point out their aggressors. Here are some celebrities who have been accused as part of the #MeToo campaign in India.