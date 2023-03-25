 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
META 2023 | Actor Sushma Seth: ‘TV and films are directors’ medium, while the stage is where the story unfolds’

Deepali Singh
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

The veteran actor, who became a household name with the TV serial 'Hum Log', and spent a life in theatre, is this year’s recipient of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards' (META) Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sushma Seth, the veteran actor, who's the recipient of the 2023 Mahindra Lifetime Achievement Award, has spent a lifetime on the stage since the 1950s.

Sushma Seth began her acting career on the stage in the 1950s and went on to be one of the founder-members of the Delhi-based theatre group Yatrik in 1964. She has straddled the world of stage, television (Hum Log, 1984; Dekh Bhai Dekh, 1993; etc.) and films (debuted with Shyam Benegal's Junoon, 1978) with equal aplomb in the years that followed. In a career spanning nearly seven decades, she has received several honours, including Bharat Nirman Award and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. This year, Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) is conferring her with the Lifetime Achievement Award on March 29, which also happens to be just two days after World Theatre Day. In a candid conversation, Seth, 86, recalled her initial days in theatre and how she has continued her association with the stage since. Edited excerpts:

Sushma Seth became a household name playing Dadi in the popular Doordarshan serial 'Hum Log' (1984).

How does it feel to be conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award from META?

I’m deeply honoured to be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from META. I have been associated with them from the beginning. META has acknowledged and given an opportunity to theatre groups across the country and a much-needed platform to showcase their plays, talent and commitment. And given us — theatre audiences — excellent productions.