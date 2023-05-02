 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who was Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic Chanel designer being celebrated at the Met Gala 2023?

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Karl Lagerfeld's style was characterized by his use of bold colours, unexpected combinations, and innovative materials.

Karl Lagerfeld was known for his larger-than-life personality and his love for luxury.

The Met Gala, one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar, celebrated iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld and his contribution to fashion this year. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and  the star-studded event celebrated the work of the legendary Chanel designer.

Who was Karl Lagerfeld?

Karl Lagerfeld was a fashion icon, a creative force, and a visionary who transformed the fashion industry with his unique designs, impeccable taste, and artistic vision. He was born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1933, and went on to become one of the most influential designers of the 20th century.

Lagerfeld began his fashion career in the early 1950s, when he moved to Paris and started working as an assistant to Pierre Balmain. He then worked for several other fashion houses, including Jean Patou, Chloé, and Fendi, before eventually becoming the creative director of Chanel in 1983, a position he held until his death in 2019.