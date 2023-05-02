Met Gala 2023: Kerala-based firm behind the making of carpet

The Met Gala 2023 was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday with a galaxy of stars from around the world assembling for the fund-raiser event.

The event saw the presence of Indian celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. Additionally, there was another Indian presence, too. The Met Gala Carpet, with swirls of red and blue, was woven by artisans from Kerala. Kerala-based Neytt by Extraweave were tasked to bring the vision of Japanese architect Tadao Ando into reality and it took the artisans a total of 60 days to make the entire carpet.

The design house is based in Alappuzha and is spearheaded by Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas. The carpet, which was made using sisal fibers, was painted by the designers in the United States.

The firm took their Instagram handle to share stories from the Met Gala, that included several photos of celebrities posing on the carpet designed by them.

Moneycontrol News