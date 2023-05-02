6 best Met Gala 2023 red carpet looks

The star-studded Met Gala 2023 took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City where A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, sports and other fields honoured Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 400-odd celebrities were dressed in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career of more than 60 years.

Rihanna

Rihanna was in a white Valentino couture and a short Bulgari necklace in Akoya cultured pearls and pearl-shaped diamonds. Her partner, A$AP Rocky, wore a red tartan skirt over crystal-studded jeans. They showed up well past everyone else.

Singing sensation Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for Met Gala 2023.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra and husband, singer Nick Jonas, twinned in black outfits. While the “Citadel” actor was in a black Valentino gown and a diamond necklace, Jonas kept it classic with white shirt, black blazer and black trousers. Related stories ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ director Homi Adajania: ‘Those who want old school saas-bahu kitchen...

Dino Morea on why ‘Agent’ was the right choice for his Telugu cinema debut

Best roles of Mamukkoya: The celluloid Everyman was Malayalam cinema’s comic relief Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at Met Gala 2023. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt in a white pearl gown. Alia Bhatt wore a white gown with a lakh pearls embroidered on it, designed by Prabal Gurung, who had previously designed Deepika Padukone's outfit. Her was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. Doja Cat Singer Doja Cat showed up in full makeup as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette. Singer Doja Cat at Met Gala. Jared Leto Actor Jared Leto grabbed everyone’s eyeballs in a full furry costume, also dressed as Lagerfeld's beloved blue-eyed Burmese cat Choupette. He emerged from the enourmous costume to reveal himself in his actual black outfit. Actor Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman sported a blush Chanel gown that cascaded to the floor in feathers -- a dress she first wore in an ad for the house's iconic No. 5 perfume nearly 20 years ago. "I'm so glad I'm still able to wear it," she told news agency AFP on the red carpet.