Met Gala 2023: A ticket to fashion's biggest night costs Rs 40 lakh. A table costs...

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Met Gala 2023: This year, the cost of tickets has gone up, as it does every few years due to rising expenses.

Met Gala: Canadian model Winnie Harlow arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

For more than 70 years, the Met Gala -- which started in 1948 as a society midnight supper -- has been one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-spinning red carpet — though the carpet isn't always red. This year, there will be roughly 400 guests and each of them has been approved by the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, and her team.

Each of the attendees at the Met Gala is given a ticket at a table for the dinner. Generally, companies buy tables. A fashion label would then host its desired celebrities. the cost of a single ticket this year stood at $50,000 or Rs 40 lakh and prices for tables start at $300,000 or Rs 2.45 crore.

It's important to note that the party has a purpose -- last year, the evening earned $17.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute, a self-funding department. It also launches the annual spring exhibit that brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.

