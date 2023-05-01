Met Gala 2023: A ticket to fashion's biggest night costs Rs 40 lakh. A table costs...

For more than 70 years, the Met Gala -- which started in 1948 as a society midnight supper -- has been one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-spinning red carpet — though the carpet isn't always red. This year, there will be roughly 400 guests and each of them has been approved by the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, and her team.

Each of the attendees at the Met Gala is given a ticket at a table for the dinner. Generally, companies buy tables. A fashion label would then host its desired celebrities. the cost of a single ticket this year stood at $50,000 or Rs 40 lakh and prices for tables start at $300,000 or Rs 2.45 crore.

It's important to note that the party has a purpose -- last year, the evening earned $17.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute, a self-funding department. It also launches the annual spring exhibit that brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.

Moneycontrol News