Met Gala 2023: A ticket to fashion's biggest night costs Rs 40 lakh. A table costs...

For more than 70 years, the Met Gala -- which started in 1948 as a society midnight supper -- has been one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-spinning red carpet — though the carpet isn't always red. This year, there will be roughly 400 guests and each of them has been approved by the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, and her team.
Each of the attendees at the Met Gala is given a ticket at a table for the dinner. Generally, companies buy tables. A fashion label would then host its desired celebrities. the cost of a single ticket this year stood at $50,000 or Rs 40 lakh and prices for tables start at $300,000 or Rs 2.45 crore.
It's important to note that the party has a purpose -- last year, the evening earned $17.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute, a self-funding department. It also launches the annual spring exhibit that brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.
But it’s the carpet itself that draws the world’s eyes, with the guest list — strategically withheld until the last minute — featuring a collection of notables from movies, music, fashion, sports, politics and social media that arguably makes for the highest celebrity wattage-per-square-foot of any party in the world.
This year's Met Gala will be hosted by five personalities drawn from television (Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer Michaela Coel ); the movies (Oscar-winning actor Penélope Cruz, who has worked with Chanel for more than 20 years); sports ( recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer ); and music (Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa ). Finally, there is Vogue’s Anna Wintour running the whole thing as usual.

