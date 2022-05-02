Met Gala 2022: Want to buy a ticket to fashion's biggest night? It costs a bomb

The Met Gala is considered to be the biggest party of the year and fashion's biggest night, but the event is officially a fundraiser for Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City.

The annual blockbuster show -- whose red carpet appearances often put others such as the Oscars, the Cannes Film Festival, even the MTV Video Music Awards in shadow -- is attended by stars in elaborate costumes in tune with the theme of the year.

The Met Gala 2022 theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which presents an opportunity for celebrities to explore the grandeur associated with the "Gilded Age" -- a period of accelerated industrialisation.

The event is also attended by famous names from fashion, advertisement, film, technology, politics, sports and business.

This year, the gala is also being framed as part of New York’s re-emergence since the Covid pandemic, along with the reopening of Broadway, the US Open and indoor dining.

While invites to the Met Gala are selective, tickets cost $35,000 which is equivalent to almost Rs 27 lakh each. While tickets for tables range from $200,000 to $300,000 or more than Rs 2 crore.

This year, the Met Gala festivities will be hosted by actors Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Meanwhile, designer Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as honorary co-chairs.

Celebrities expected at the fundraising event include Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart, the Kardashian family, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Other stars confirmed to appear at the Met Gala include Megan Thee Stallion, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, and Katy Perry.