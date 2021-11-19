Watch: When Meghan Markle, on Ellen DeGeneres's cue, drank milk from baby bottle

Meghan Markle pranked unsuspecting vendors on Ellen DeGeneres's instructions.

Months after her widely-watched interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle sat down with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres for a chat. The Duchess of Sussex discussed a range of topics, from being a mother of two, to her days as an aspiring actor to how her husband, Harry, is taking to life in America.

Markle also pranked vendors at the parking lot of Warner Bros. studio where the talk show was shot.

DeGeneres secretly instructed her on what to do and say, as a writer on the talk show accompanied the former British royal to the stalls.

The video of the prank posted on YouTube shows Markle arriving at the parking lot with the writer. She wore an earpiece through which DeGeneres gave her instructions.

Hidden cameras set up around the vendors show the writer being asked by DeGeneres to walk up to the vendors. She introduces herself as Pwamma, Markle’s executive assistant. “And she’s here today, and would love to just, shop normally. She just wants to be treated normally. Don’t try to act any other way, just totally normal,” she requests the vendors.

On DeGeneres’s cue, Markle, who is standing on the other side of the road, touches her elbow and nose, and then, squats in her heels.

She is then instructed to say, “Oh, it’s a lovely day, it’s a lovely, lovely day” as she walks up to the vendors.

She then asks an unsuspecting vendor if she can touch the crystals on sale and that she hasn’t been out shopping in a while.

“I have healing powers. Can you feel my powers,” she tells the vendor.

At the next table selling hot sauce, Markle eats a chip and spicy hot sauce like a chipmunk, as instructed. The hot sauce seller appears to keep a poker face as Markle indulges herself. To the man’s disbelief, she takes out a baby bottle from her bag and drinks milk out of it.

At the cookie stall, she sings a made-up kids’ song and tries on a bow on her head.

Minutes later, Ellen DeGeneres comes to the stalls to her rescue, making the vendors realise that they were pranked.

Snippets from the interview showed Markle talking about how Harry is liking life in California. The couple have been detangling their lives from the British royal family after moving to the US.

“We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down. So we’ve been able to spend a lot of time at home, creating our home. But I think it’s just the lifestyle. The weather’s pretty great. We’re just happy,” she said.

She also reminisced about the old Ford Explorer Sport she used to drive to auditions and the unique way she would have to get into the driver’s seat.