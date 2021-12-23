Meet the man who helped Ranveer Singh nail Kapil Dev's look in movie 83

Hair designer Darshan Yewalekar behind actor Ranveer Singh. The actor is sporting former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev's look in the movie 83.

The upcoming Bollywood venture 83 has generated buzz not only around its storyline which is based on India's historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup but also the lead actor Ranveer Singh nailing former cricketer Kapil Dev's look that has caught everyone's attention.

From the curls to the moustache, it was hair designer Darshan Yewalekar who helped Ranveer Singh get Kapil Dev's look right for the movie 83 that will hit theatres on December 24.

Yewalekar who has been a hair designer for the last 19 years, landed his first Bollywood movie project when he was around 17 years old.

"It actually began as a small-town boy’s dream. I wanted to get a degree like everyone else. But my dad was honest with me and said that they won’t be able to afford it. He suggested me to try hair styling and I had a knack for it. My mother used to run a parlour in the house and I had attended a few seminars with my mother. I left for Pune from Bhusawal (a city in Maharashtra) for a six months-hair designing course which I completed in two months," said Darshan Yewalekar.

The hair designer then moved to Mumbai and bagged the 2004 release Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starring Salman Khan. Since then, he worked with Salman Khan for six years as his hair designer.

Overall, Yewalekar has worked on as many as 90 to 100 Bollywood movie projects and with stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, among others.

"When I met Ranveer (Singh) it was marriage of two crafts. I learned and picked a lot of things from him. I had started working with Singh from 2012," said Yewalekar.

After helping Ranveer Singh nail looks like Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and Bajirao in 2015 venture Bajirao Mastani, the two got together again for the movie 83.

"When I met Kabir sir (Khan, director of movie 83) I asked for brief and he put three pictures in front of me and said to replicate Kapil Dev's look. It is good to create something which doesn't have a reference point because you can have your vision but when you have to replicate a look, it is challenging, said the hair designer.

He added, "The most tedious task was the moustache to get the form and structure correct. We used to check in every two to three days because any minor difference is immediately caught on the big screen."

Along with 83, Yewalekar said that the 2019 release Laal Kaptaan was a challenging project. "There were many challenges to get Saif’s (Ali Khan) look right. He was a Naga Sadhu and the reference to get the right look was very vast. Plus, I had to pick elements that were shoot friendly.

He also shared about Ranveer Singh's look for Bajirao Mastani where the actor had to take the call to be bald. "I remember discussing with Ranveer (Singh) and he asked me to take a call. The decision to go bald was tough and he had to be that way for six to eight months."

After 83, Yewalekar's next project is Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ke Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.