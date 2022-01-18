MARKET NEWS

Meet Moon Knight, Marvel’s newest superhero

Marvel Studios series 'Moon Knight', starring Oscar Isaac in the title role, will stream on Disney Plus from March 30. Its trailer was launched on January 18.

PTI
January 18, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
Oscar Isaac plays the titular character in Marvel’s new series ‘Moon Knight’. (Screengrab from video tweeded by @MarvelStudios)


Marvel Studios series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac in the title role, will stream on Disney Plus from March 30. The studio shared the trailer of the series as it made the date announcement on its official social media pages Monday night.

"Welcome to chaos. Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios' Moon Knight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on Disney Plus,” the post read.

In the series, Isaac plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, as he becomes troubled by blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

As Steven/Marc's enemies come to get them, they must deal with their identities while navigating a deadly mystery involving the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. According to Deadline, Mohamed Diab and the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have directed the episodes.

Jeremy Slater is credited as the head writer, with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jeremy Slater, Diab and Isaac attached as executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.
PTI
Tags: #Disney Plus #Marvel #Oscar Isaac #Streaming
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:32 pm

