    Meet internet star Kili Paul, 'special guest' at the Indian High Commission in Tanzania

    The pictures showed Kili Paul dressed in traditional Tanzanian clothes, engrossed in a discussion with Indian officials.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    Kili Paul has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram. (Photo: Binaya Pradhan/Twitter)

    Internet sensation and Tanzanian national Kili Paul, who gained international fame for lip-syncing and grooving to several Indian hits on TikTok and Instagram, was a ‘special visitor’ at the Indian High Commission in Tanzania on Monday.

    “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania,” Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania tweeted with two photos of the entertainer.

    The pictures showed Kili dressed in traditional Tanzanian clothes, engrossed in a discussion with Indian officials.

    Kili Paul has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and has been applauded by lakhs of Indians for his exemplary skills at lip-syncing to Indian music and movie dialogues.

    Some of his reels on Instagram have more than 40 million views. He describes himself as a content creator and dancer. He frequently performs with his sister Neema. His videos are mostly shot in beautiful, country backdrops.

    Here's one of his widely popular Instagram reels from Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa':







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

    Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha are among several celebrities who follow Kili on Instagram.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 05:52 pm

