Meet Devi Basu Singh Grover. Parents Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover reveal daughter's face

Devi Basu Singh Grover is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter. (Image: bipashabasu/Instagram)

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover finally revealed the face of their daughter Devi, born just a few months ago.

“Hello world… I am Devi,” the new parents captioned the photo and shared it on their Instagram handles with the hashtag “Devi Basu Singh Grover”.

Devi was born on November 12, 2022. “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine” – the parents had wrote announcing her birth.



"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three," they had announced weeks before Devi’s arrival in a joint statement along with the pictures of Basu showing off her baby bump.

Many more photos from the maternity shoot followed before Devi’s arrival was announced.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also became parents around the same time and they have not revealed Raha’s face yet. Bipasha and Karan too didn’t reveal Devi’s face for a few months, using stickers to cover her face, until today.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016 after meeting on the sets of “Alone”.