Meenu Gaur: Pick your favourite vamp... what would the story look like if it was told from her perspective?

British Indian director Meenu Gaur has previously co-written and directed 'Zinda Bhaag'.

British Indian director Meenu Gaur’s latest work is an anthology titled Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam. Set in the mythical lanes of Androon Sheher, the six-part series is the story of women motivated by love, lust, power, revenge and redemption. Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, Saleem Mairaj, Samiya Mumtaz, Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar and Eman Suleman star in the six-part noir series, streaming on Zee5.

Gaur and co-writer Farjad Nabi previously shared writing and directing credits on Zinda Bhaag (2013), Pakistan’s first entry to the Oscars in 50 years. For this work, they have explored a thematic progression starting with love and ending with revolution.

In an email interview, the London-based filmmaker who graduated from University in Delhi and has a PhD in Film Studies from the University of London, shared insights on the design and motifs of Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

What was the starting point for the concept of the show?

The idea sprang from the question: what would happen if a film like Double Indemnity, for example, was told from the perspective of Phyllis, the femme fatale. It would be an entirely different story and storytelling. Or pick your favourite vamp in any Bollywood film and what would the story look like if it was told from her perspective?

We have seen so many shades to the male hero, from the angry man to the bad boy, but when it comes to women heroines they are weighed down by a morality that keeps the hero’s universe stable so if she acts against that male universe she becomes a vamp. Even when male directors try to glorify the femme fatale, the story is never from her perspective; the gaze is still of the male protagonist.

So I wanted to do a series where we invested the heroic into the erstwhile vamps. Maybe it is a fine point but as a woman and a filmmaker it means a lot to me to tell this story and define both the content and aesthetic of what feminine threat looks like and no, it is not (all) sexy and seductive or reductive to any of the old boring male tropes. It is 2021 and about time this shift took place.

How have you interpreted the idea of a femme fatale?

Usually a femme fatale is young, beautiful, seductive, cold-hearted and a dangerous woman. I wanted to really challenge this male interpretation. For me, a femme fatale is a feminine threat. But that threat is not a priori bad. It is a threat to a male order and that isn’t bad. A threat to patriarchy is very good. I think a woman who knows what she wants and goes all out to get it is seen as a threat and a vamp. In our series we are saying ‘she is heroic.’

What does the fictional location of Androon Sheher represent?

Androon Sheher is like an old city in a contemporary modern city. Like Old Delhi or Old Kolkata. It is that part of the city that still is not fully modernised and the old mansions, bookshops, shops selling musical instruments, lattice work jharokas/balconies still survive.

The main idea was to find a setting which despite being in a contemporary setting has a vintage feel. It was to give noir its authentic desi setting. The setting in noir is very important and usually it is quite urban and modern, so our setting may seem counterintuitive but actually I think it was spot-on and gave us the visual language we wanted for the series.

What was thought behind the casting and characterisation?

The seven fatales or qatil haseenas embody different kinds of femininity and therefore the casting process was a lot about matching that essence. Mehek, played by Sarwat Gillani, is the archetype of the muse in popular fiction and her story is about the revenge of the muse. Massey Ma, played by Beo, is the archetype of the funny but naive widow. So, given that we are very much in the pulp and popular mode of storytelling, the characters are popular archetypes that we turn on their head and give a voice and vindication. A chance to talk back to years of male stereotyping. Also, unlike the norm, the fatales in our series are of all ages and also much older. Many of the actors we have cast are known in India from their appearances on previous Zindagi shows, like Sanam Saeed who plays Zuvi.

'Qatil Haseeno Ke Naam' is set in the fictional Androon Sheher, the old part of a city.

Why noir?

It is my all-time favourite genre, but I struggled with its inherent sexism because it was always through the male hero’s voiceover and gaze that we were introduced to the femme fatale. We wanted to turn that on its head and see what happens. Coming together with the ace cinematographer Mo Azmi has been the real deal on this project because the challenge was a big one - noir but in a South Asian setting. The question was how should the aesthetic of noir translate to our milieu? We didn’t just want to impose Hollywood noir. I think it is Mo’s rendering of this vision that makes me say, with some confidence, that we have delivered on the promise of desi noir.

Did the success of Churails open up a demand for more such stories/shows that put women front and centre?

I was commissioned before that and we finished the script in 2019. I wasn’t able to shoot that year because I was busy that winter and the series needed the winter fog. That is why this needed to wait till winter 2020. So to answer your question, I don’t think it is linked. Our producer Shailja Kejriwal is pushing for a slate of feminist storytelling. I think the success of Churails has only emboldened her as now she is sure of an audience for it.

What has your journey been like from Zinda Bhaag to now?

A filmmaker’s journey is really endless in terms of continually learning, seeking the right collaborations and opportunities. Zinda Bhaag was one of those films where we were in some serendipitous mode. Things really came together and the film just took on a life of its own. I feel the same energy with Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam... As far as what lies beyond is concerned, I have some exciting projects lined up in the UK and in India for next year.