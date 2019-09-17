Medium-budget films keep cash registers ringing; Dream Girl, Chhichhore maintain strong grip at box office

Looking for movie options in cinemas? You will be happy to know that there are plenty of good films to choose from.

While Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh-starrer Chhichhore will make you nostalgic, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl will tickle your funny bones. And then there is Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375, a courtroom drama that will keep you on the edge.

One interesting trend to notice here is that all three films are made within a medium-sized budget.

They may be mid-size, but these films are loaded with quality content, attracting cinephiles to the theatres.

Take the example of Chhichhore, that has been made at an estimated budget of Rs 70 crore.

Between September 13 and 15, the film saw 63 percent occupancy in theatres. The movie, which celebrates friendship, is showing no signs of slowing down. Chhichhore has already raked in Rs 98 crore and is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark.

Despite competition from Dream Girl (released on September 13), Chhichhore (released on September 6) maintained its momentum during its second weekend, making over Rs 25 crore.

In fact, Chhichhore has recorded better business on its second Friday than several big-budget ventures like Bharat (Rs 4.30 crore) and Saaho (Rs 3.75 crore) among others.

Giving Chhichhore tough competition is Dream Girl, that opened at Rs 10 crore – bigger than several mid-range films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, which opened at Rs 8.2 crore, Luka Chuppi at Rs 8 crore and Chhichhore at Rs 7.32 crore.

Whoever said laughter is the best medicine was right as Dream Girl has consolidated its position at the box office and has pocketed Rs 52 crore in four days of its release in India.

Along with India, the film has witnessed good business in key international markets like the US and Canada with collections to the tune of Rs 4.8 crore approximately ($675,000), UAE and GCC at around Rs 3 crore ($445,000), and the UK at Rs 1 crore ($157,000).

Similarly, Chhichhore is trending well in overseas markets and has earned Rs 21 crore so far.

Along with these two films there is another mid-size offering that is engaging the audience in cinema halls. Section 375, which is worth Rs 20 crore, is also maintaining momentum while facing competition from two major opponents – Chhichhore and Dream Girl.

Released on September 13, Section 375, during its first weekend, pocketed Rs 8 crore.

This year, business of many mid-range films came as a pleasant surprise to the film industry.

From Uri to Luka Chuppi, and Badla to Article 15, these ventures managed a strong return on investments. And the common thread between all of them was strong content.