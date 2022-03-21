Media and entertainment sector grew 16% on year in 2021, yet to reach pre-COVID levels: Report

Representational image

The media and entertainment (M&E) sector recorded revenue of Rs 1.61 trillion in 2021, a growth of 16.4 percent on year. However, the industry is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to an EY-FICCI report launched on March 21.

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the April–June quarter was impacted and the sector remains 11 percent short of pre-pandemic (2019) levels, according to the report titled 'Tuning into consumer - Indian M&E rebounds with a customer-centric approach’.

The M&E sector recovered just 16 percent as consumers’ subscription spend remained impacted by COVID-19 across film, events and television, added the report.

If if there is no further impact of the pandemic, the sector is expected to grow 17 percent in 2022 to reach Rs 1.89 trillion in revenue and recover to its 2019 pre-pandemic levels. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent to reach Rs 2.32 trillion by 2024, the report further noted.

The digital medium saw the highest growth last year, increasing its contribution from 16 percent in 2019 to 19 percent in 2021. Digital media, which has become the second-largest segment in the M&E sector, grew by Rs 68 billion in 2021.

While digital's share increased, share of traditional media dropped. The share of traditional media (television, print, filmed entertainment, OOH, music, radio) stood at 68 percent of M&E sector revenues in 2021, down from 75 percent in 2019.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee, said that recovery is well underway with digital serving a pivotal role in it. "In particular, the growing animation and VFX segment sets India up well to become the preferred content creator for studios globally," he added.

At 57 percent, animation and VFX was the fastest growing segment in 2021, as content production resumed, service exports increased, and the sector adopted virtual production.

TV, which is the largest segment, grew 5 percent in 2021 but advertising growth outperformed and grew 25 percent on TV. On the advertising front, the highest growth was witnessed in television at Rs 62 billion, followed by digital advertising of Rs 55 billion and then of Rs 29 billion from print. By 2024, India’s advertising market is estimated to reach Rs 1 lakh crore.

On the film side, over 750 films were released in 2021 as compared to 441 releases in 2020 despite capacity restrictions during the year. The segment grew 28 percent but remained at half its 2019 levels. The segment is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2023.

In terms of mergers and acquisitions in the M&E sector, there were over 100 deals in 2021 and 86 percent of which were in new media and gaming. In 2021, many internet companies were listed on Indian stock exchanges. Unicorns in the M&E sector are expected to enter capital markets through a listing on Indian stock exchanges or through a SPAC listing in the United States in the next 2-3 years, the EY-FICCI report said.