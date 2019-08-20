Media and entertainment industry paints a rosy picture with growth of 13% in FY19

The media and entertainment industry in India is painting a rosy picture as it posted a solid growth of 13 per cent during FY19 to reach a size of Rs 1,63,100 crore with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11.5 per cent over FY15-FY19.

According to KPMG’s report, titled India’s Digital Future: Mass of Niches, the M&E industry is expected to reach a size of Rs 3,07,000 crore during the period FY19-FY24 with a CAGR of 13.5 percent.

The report expects strong growth on the back of the growing digital market.

The digital market is poised to become the second-largest segment in India after television, and also attract the maximum advertising spend by FY22, the report added.

The digital segment continues to be strong and it is reflected in the growth in broadband internet subscribers at 37 percent for FY 2019, which beats overall growth in internet users at 29 percent.

Internet access is also more equitable and the growth in rural users is almost three times that of urban users.

This is why the regional markets are moving into the limelight.

Consumers are spending 35-43 per cent of time on regional videos on digital platforms.

In FY19, the growth in advertising revenue for regional channels has been around 16-17 per cent.

The television segment had a strong year for the first three quarters of FY 2019.

However, the challenges in implementation of the New Tariff Order (NTO) and the resultant uncertainty around viewership and subscription renewals affected both the advertisement and subscription revenues in the last three months of FY19.

The market size this year includes advertisement revenues of Rs 25,100 crore and subscription revenues of Rs 46,300 crore.

But it was the film segment that witnessed a more eventful year.

Increasing revenue from digital rights has been fueling the growth in the film industry.

Contribution of digital rights has grown by 30 per cent in FY19 in line with the previous year driven by heavy demand by OTT platforms who consider new movies as a key differentiator.

As for box office collections, in FY 2019 domestic box office collections grew by 14.7 per cent.

Other segments of the media and entertainment space are showing growth potential as well.

When it comes to online gaming, digital revolution has been the primary contributor to the remarkable growth of online gaming in India.