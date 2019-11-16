M&E sector expected to grow $100 billion by 2024, digital content to drive growth

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is expected to grow to $100 billion by 2024.

The sunrise sector of the economy was one of the subjects of discussion at the CII Big Picture Summit 2019 that took place on November 14 and 15.

The summit estimated the sector’s total revenue to be about Rs 1.67 lakh crore with a growth rate of close to 13.5 percent. And the main growth is in digital. Hence, it became the highlight of the discussion.

According to Sudhanshu Pandey, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the digital revolution in M&E has created jobs and entrepreneurship at every corner of the country. He also stated that with a faster broadband, the contribution of the sector can double in every three years.

Over the top (OTT) platforms have been big contributors in the growth of the M&E space. Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player, pointed out that since 2016, data consumption has gone nearly 20 times per capita and 28 times per aggregate thanks to over the top OTT services.

Before online platforms, especially video streaming services, there were only two types of screen choices to consume content—television and theatres. But through mobile, laptop or tablets, content can be watched anywhere, at any time, leading to the flourishing of online content.

Even Bedi believes that “India has always been a supply constrained market in the entertainment sector due to the shortage of screens. However, this has been drastically changing with the growth of online content as demand is being met through various platforms.”

According to the recently released Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) report, digital video consumption has increased from 11 minutes per day to 24 minutes per day in the last two years.

This means that average Indian's digital video consumption has more than doubled in the last two years.

In addition to this, the report also stated that consumption on video streaming platforms is no longer driven by the millennial, metro and male demographic.

Despite this growth, video OTT platforms have come under the scanner for their content. Censorship was the demand by many for online content but recently Amit Khare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary said that government is working towards the formation of a self-regulatory mode for OTT platforms.