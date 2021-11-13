MARKET NEWS

Marvel Studios brings 'Agatha: House of Harkness', 'Echo' to Disney Plus

The studio unveiled these titles during the Disney Plus Day celebrations on Friday.

PTI
November 13, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
Image: Twitter/MarvelStudios

Marvel Studios is bringing two new series to streaming service Disney Plus — "Agatha: House of Harkness" and "Echo".

"Agatha: House of Harkness" is a spin-off show to hit series WandaVision and will see actor Kathryn Hahn reprising her role of Agatha Harkness.

Jac Schaefer will return as executive producer and head writer for the new show.

WandaVision, which debuted on Disney Plus in January this year to positive reviews, was the first show to come out of Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ highly successful superhero franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Close

The show featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoffand Paul Bettany as Vision, the two superheroes living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey but they soon begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Marvel also announced "Echo" which will star Alaqua Cox as the titular Marvel character, who will be introduced in the Hawkeye series coming to Disney Plus on November 24.

Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, has the ability to perfectly copy another person’s movements or fighting style, making her a formidable opponent in battle.

Besides these two shows, the studio also provided first looks at three of its upcoming shows onto the streamer: Oscar Isaac’s "Moon Knight", She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, and "Ms. Marvel", featuring newcomer Iman Vellani.
Tags: #Disney Plus #Entertainment #Marvel Studios
first published: Nov 13, 2021 01:55 pm

